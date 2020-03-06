CN recognized as one of Canada’s Best Diversity Employers for 2020

MONTREAL, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) is proud to be recognized as one of Canada’s Best Diversity Employers for the fourth consecutive year.

“We are so pleased that Canada’s Top 100 Employers has recognized our commitment to being a best-in-class employer,” said Dorothea Klein, senior vice-president and chief human resources officer at CN. “Our people are what make CN an industry leader, and having a diverse workforce which reflects the fabric of the communities we serve and the stakeholders we work with is important. This honour is all the more special as we celebrate our 100th anniversary, and we look forward to sustaining this position together well into CN’s next century and beyond.”CN was also recently honoured as one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers for 2020 and one of Montreal’s Top Employers for 2020.Also celebrating a milestone anniversary this year, the Canada’s Top 100 Employers competition is an editorial project that has been recognizing exceptional employers for the past 20 years. CN is featured with other 2020 winners in an online profile that showcases the reasons for which the Company was selected, as well as in a special magazine published in the Globe and Mail.CN is a true backbone of the economy, transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN – Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries – serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company’s website at www.cn.ca.Contacts :

CBJ Newsmakers