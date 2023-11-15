CN Recognizes 68 Customers, Suppliers and Supply Chain Partners under EcoConnexions Partnership Program

MONTREAL, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) today recognized 68 of its customers, suppliers and supply chain partners for their enhanced and continued commitment to sustainability. This year, CN extended the program to its suppliers in recognition of the pivotal role they play in supporting CN’s day-to-day operations and in the advancement of the Company’s sustainability ambitions.

“CN is proud to celebrate the increased actions of our customers and supply chain partners who strive to operate more sustainably. Our aim is for CN’s EcoConnexions Partnership Program to be a vehicle of collaboration as we deepen relationships across our supply chain.”

− Doug MacDonald, Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer

“Engaging with our suppliers is critical to achieving CN’s sustainability goals. Sustainable procurement is an important part of how we are delivering responsibly and championing sustainability across our value chain.”

− JJ Dratva, Assistant Vice-President Procurement and Supply Management

CN’s EcoConnexions Partnership Program celebrates companies that are dedicated to building a more sustainable future by supporting climate action, reducing their environmental impact, promoting biodiversity and more sustainable and ethical business practices.

To recognize the achievements and commitment to sustainable business practices by its partners, CN is planting 100,000 trees in Canada and the United States, in partnership with Tree Canada.

This year’s 68 EcoConnexions Partnership Program partners, consisting of our customers, suppliers and supply chain partners, are:

Alcoa Corporation ArcelorMittal Dofasco, G.P. Atlantic Container Line BASF Canada Bunge North America Cando Rail Canfor Cargill Cascades Cenovus Energy CF Industries CMA CGM (America) LLC Coca-Cola Canada COSCO Shipping Lines (North America) Domtar DuPont Evergreen Shipping Agency (America) Ford Motor Company Gerdau Gibson Energy Halifax Port Authority Hapag-Lloyd America Heidelberg Materials Honda Canada HOPA Ports Imperial Oil Ingredion J.B. Hunt Kraft Heinz Canada Kruger Products LP Labatt Brewing Company Louisiana Pacific Maersk Line Maple Leaf Foods McAsphalt Industries Michelin North America Mondelēz International Montreal Port Authority MSC (Canada) Nissan North America Nortera Foods Nouryon NOVA Chemicals Ocean Network Express (ONE) OOCL USA Owens Corning PepsiCo Canada Prince Rupert Port Authority Progress Rail Resolute Forest Products Canada Secure Energy Suncor Teck Coal Tenaris Global Services USA The Greenbrier Companies Toyota Canada Trinity Industries UPS Vancouver Fraser Port Authority Viterra Volkswagen Group Canada Vopak Wabtec Walmart Canada West Fraser Timber Weyerhaeuser Yang Ming ZIM Integrated Services

An independent third-party specializing in sustainability performs the evaluation to select customers, suppliers and supply chain partners, which are based on each applicant’s policies, targets and actions.

CN’s EcoConnexions programs engage employees, communities, customers, suppliers and supply chain partners to help us achieve our goals of reducing emissions, conserving resources, and protecting biodiversity. Through the EcoConnexions Partnership Program and From the Ground Up, our community tree planting program, CN has planted over 2.3 million trees since 2012. To learn more on how CN is building a more sustainable future, please visit www.cn.ca/en/delivering-responsibly.

About CN

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. CN’s network connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through an 18,600-mile rail network. CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Contacts :

Media Investment Community Jonathan Abecassis Stacy Alderson Director, Public Affairs and Assistant Vice-President Media Relations Investor Relations (438) 455-3692

[email protected] (514) 399-0052

[email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers