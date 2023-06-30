CN Releases 2022 Sustainability Data Supplement

MONTREAL, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) published its 2022 sustainability data supplement outlining the Company’s performance in the areas of safety, environment, people, community, and governance. The report provides an update on CN’s progress against its 2030 sustainability targets and its focus on embedding sustainability in all areas of the business.

“Sustainability is in our DNA and delivering responsibly is at the heart of our commitment to create the railroad of the future. To us, that means serving communities in a sustainable manner and driving growth to build success for our communities, our employees, and our customers. Part of that commitment means setting ambitious targets and holding ourselves accountable for our performance. Today’s report delivers on our promise to report with transparency, clarity, and comparability as we share how we’re performing against our ESG targets.”

Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer of CN

CN’s key ESG targets and 2022 progress include:

Area Topic Target 2022 Performance Environment GHG Emissions Reducing Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions intensity by 43%, by 2030 based on 2019 and setting a net-zero 2050 carbon emissions target by signing the “Business Ambition for 1.5°C”. In 2022, CN reduced its GHG emission intensity for Scope 1 and 2 by 2.0% from 2021. CN has realized an 18% progress towards its 2030 target. Reducing Scope 3 GHG emissions intensity for fuel-and-energy-related activities by 40% by 2030 based on 2019. In 2022, CN reduced its GHG emission intensity for Scope 3 fuel-and-energy-related activities by 4.3% from 2021. CN has realized a 40% progress towards its 2030 target. Waste Diverting approximately 95% of operational waste from landfills annually. In 2022, CN diverted approximately 94% of its waste from landfill nearly achieving its annual target. Biodiversity Planting three million trees by 2030. In 2022, CN planted 114,000 trees and realized a 77% progress towards its 2030 target. Social Personal Safety Reducing the personal injury frequency rate by 55%, by 2030 based on 2019. In 2022, CN improved its injury frequency rate, based on the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) methodology, by 19% from 2021. CN has realized an 80% progress towards its 2030 target. Operational Safety Reducing the accident rate by 45%, by 2030 based on 2019. In 2022, CN’s train accident rate, based on the FRA methodology, increased by 7% from 2020. CN has realized a 26% progress towards its 2030 target. Executive Diversity Attaining and maintaining an executive management team in which at least thirty percent are women. At the end of 2022, 8 of the 30 executive management roles (27%) were held by women. CN continues to focus on increasing diversity through its succession planning strategies. Governance Board Diversity Attaining and maintaining a Board composition in which at least 50% of the non-management Board members come from under represented groups, including gender parity. At the end of 2022, 5 of the 10 independent Board members (50%) identified as women. In addition, 20% of current independent Board members identified as visible minorities.

For the 2022 Data Supplement and additional information on CN’s commitment to a sustainable future visit https://www.cn.ca/en/delivering-responsibly/

About CN

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. CN’s network connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through an 18,600-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

