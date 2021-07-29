CN to Engage with Communities for the Development of its Interim Extreme Weather Plan

MONTREAL, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that it is seeking comments regarding its Interim Extreme Weather Fire Plan. The Plan presents measures to increase prevention, monitoring and response to wildfire risks when the fire danger level for a given area is “extreme”. These measures will supplement existing practices and allow CN to serve our customers while protecting neighbouring communities.

Safety is a core value at CN. It is also a shared responsibility, which is why CN is seeking the input of local communities and governments, including Indigenous Governments or other Indigenous Governing bodies on its Plan.

Those who wish to provide such input and feedback are invited to do so on or before August 30, 2021 by using the following web-based platform www.cn.ca/extremeweatherplan or by contacting CN via phone at 1-888-888-5909.

To learn more about CN’s safety initiatives, please visit: https://www.cn.ca/en/safety/

About CN

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 19,500-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Contacts:

Media Investment Community Mathieu Gaudreault Paul Butcher Senior Advisor Vice-President Media Relations Investor Relations 1-833-946-3342

media@cn.ca (514) 399-0052

investor.relations@cn.ca

CBJ Newsmakers