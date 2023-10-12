CNIB Creates A New Way Forward With 2023-2028 Strategic Plan

CNIB launches ‘The Way Forward’, its new 2023-2028 strategic plan

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CNIB, Canada’s largest non-profit supporting people who are blind, has announced the launch of its new 2023-2028 strategic plan, The Way Forward, developed to dismantle barriers and deliver limitless opportunities to all Canadians – today, tomorrow and together.

Built on the direction and feedback of people who are blind, Deafblind, and have low vision across Canada – as well as their supporters – the strategic plan puts a magnifying glass on the societal constraints facing Canadians who are blind today, unpacks the real issues impacting the community and lays a roadmap to create effective solutions for change. Within the plan, CNIB addresses key issues identified through its research and makes three commitments:

Attitude Is Everything: CNIB is committed to increasing understanding of blindness and dispelling misconceptions about people who are blind, low vision, or Deafblind. Safe and Accessible Journeys: CNIB is committed to removing barriers and creating safe, accessible door-to-door journeys for all. Our Kids Will Thrive: CNIB is committed to giving parents and children the support they need to excel in and out of the classroom.

“In 2021, we embarked on the largest consultation process in CNIB’s history where we engaged thousands of people who are blind and their families across Canada to best understand the needs, goals, and barriers faced in their daily lives,” says Angela Bonfanti, Chief Operating Officer of CNIB. “Our findings solidified the need to tackle these unseen issues and challenge the status quo to unlock the potential of all Canadians so everyone can thrive.”

CNIB’s journey ahead is marked by a series of meaningful and bold initiatives to change societal attitudes about blindness from indifference or negativity to positivity. Its strategic plan not only champions the issues that affect Canadians who are blind but also calls on passionate allies who are ready and willing to join its work. Canadians can visit cnibthewayforward.ca to learn more about CNIB’s vision for a barrier-free world and how they can be part of the change by volunteering with programs like Vision Mate , sharing CNIB’s efforts through social media to maximize outreach, and by donating to CNIB to support bright futures today.

About CNIB

Founded in 1918, CNIB is a non-profit organization driven to change what it is to be blind today. We deliver innovative programs and powerful advocacy that empower people impacted by blindness to live their dreams and tear down barriers to inclusion. Our work as a blind foundation is powered by a network of volunteers, donors, and partners from coast to coast to coast. To learn more or get involved, visit cnib.ca .

