CNL and AECL Welcome a Record Turnout to the 2022 Open House at Chalk River Laboratories

CHALK RIVER, Ontario, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The hot and humid weather didn’t deter over 3,000 visitors from taking part in what was a record turnout for the 2022 Chalk River Laboratories Open House. Hosted by Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL) and Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL), the special event was organized to give the public a rare opportunity to see Canada’s national nuclear laboratories up close, and to celebrate the continued revitalization of the campus, AECL’s 70th anniversary, and all the great accomplishments being made by AECL and CNL’s respective teams.

While there was plenty of family-friendly entertainment for the kids to enjoy, including free cake and watermelon, mega-machines, bouncy castles, a nerf gun challenge, and robot demonstrations, it was CNL’s science and technology that took centre stage at this year’s event. Overall, the Open House featured over 50 informative booths and displays, hands-on experiments, demonstrations and tours, all of which provided the public with the opportunity to learn more about the innovative research carried out at Canada’s national nuclear laboratories.

“What a day! On behalf of CNL, I want to thank all of the visitors who made the effort to come and see the Chalk River Laboratories in person this weekend, and to learn more about all the exciting and innovative research that is carried out here in the Ottawa Valley by your friends, family and neighbours,” commented Joe McBrearty, CNL’s President and CEO. “This is Canada’s national nuclear laboratories, which means that all of the work we perform here is designed to improve the lives of Canadian public. So, it means a lot to our employees that so many people braved the warm weather to see the campus up close, and to learn about the incredible work that goes on here.”

In addition to the many booths and displays, visitors also had the opportunity to tour some of the new buildings and laboratories that have been constructed as part of the site revitalization program, as well as waste management areas and the site of CNL’s proposed Near Surface Disposal Facility (NSDF) project. CNL also hosted a series of seminars and presentations that provided attendees with more details about some of the exciting new research projects and programs underway at the campus, with topics that include small modular reactors (SMRs), research related to a rare new medical isotope known as Actinium-225, hydrogen energy, and work to establish a new clean energy research park at Chalk River Laboratories.

The event comes during an exciting time of renewal and revitalization at the campus. According to McBrearty, CNL is not only modernizing the Chalk River Laboratories through a $1.2 billion investment from AECL on behalf of the Government of Canada, but they are also pursuing exciting new research projects as part of a brand new corporate strategy, known as Vision 2030. CNL is poised to release the vision later this fall, which details how it intends to help address national priorities in clean energy, public health, environmental protection and national security.

“This is truly an exciting time to work at CNL, as we pursue a brand new corporate vision that is putting the Chalk River Laboratories back on the map as an organization that can confront some of the most challenging issues in the world,” added McBrearty. “So, the timing of the 2022 Open House could not have been better, and provided us with the opportunity to talk about all this work directly with local residents, all of whom have been so supportive to us over the years.”

To learn more about the 2022 Open House and to see photos from the event, people are encouraged to visit CNL’s Facebook page. For additional information on CNL’s science and technology programs, please visit www.cnl.ca.

About CNL

Canadian Nuclear Laboratories is a world leader in nuclear science and technology offering unique capabilities and solutions across a wide range of industries. Actively involved with industry-driven research and development in nuclear, transportation, clean technology, energy, defence, security and life sciences, we provide solutions to keep these sectors competitive internationally.

With ongoing investments in new facilities and a focused mandate, Canadian Nuclear Laboratories is well positioned for the future. A new performance standard reinforced with a strong safety culture underscores every activity.

For more information on the complete range of Canadian Nuclear Laboratories services, please visit www.cnl.ca or contact [email protected].

About AECL

AECL is a federal Crown corporation with a mandate to drive nuclear opportunities for Canada. Working with Canadian Nuclear Laboratories, AECL enables nuclear science and technology and manages the Government of Canada’s radioactive waste responsibilities.

