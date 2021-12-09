CN’s Board Ranks 1st in Canada for Corporate Governance

MONTREAL, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) has been recognized for leadership in corporate governance, ranking first in the Globe and Mail’s Report on Business’ annual comprehensive assessment of 220 S&P/TSX Composite Index Members.

CN was given a score of 98 out of 100 points. Companies were ranked on 38 questions as well as sub questions on a multitude of subjects including ESG, sustainability, board composition, shareholding and compensation, shareholder rights, and disclosure. Details of the ranking and methodology available are available here.

“I am proud that CN’s board has been recognized as a leader on corporate governance amongst its peers as the company continues to power sustainable growth for its customers, people, communities, and shareholders. I would like to thank CN employees for their dedication to implementing our strategic plan and maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance.”

- Robert Pace, Chair of the Board of CN.

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 19,500-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

