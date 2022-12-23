CNSC Renews PHAI Licence for 10 Years

PORT HOPE, Ontario, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL), Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology organization, is pleased to announce that the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) has renewed the licence for the Port Hope Project, as part of Port Hope Area Initiative (PHAI) activities. The licence has been renewed for a 10-year period, beginning January 1, 2023. The new, single licence consolidates four previous licences for PHAI activities, authorizing CNL to continue the safe cleanup and management of historic low-level radioactive waste in Port Hope, and the ongoing monitoring and maintenance of the Port Granby Long-Term Waste Management Facility.

“This is great news for the Port Hope and Port Granby communities and for CNL,” said Joe McBrearty, CNL’s President and CEO. “The CNSC hearing gave CNL the opportunity to demonstrate to the Commission and the public our strong track record of environmental stewardship, as we have worked to clean up the environment in these communities over the past 10 years. We look forward to finishing this work.”

The combined PHAI licence will ensure efficiencies and consistency across all PHAI sites, in alignment with CNL’s comprehensive management system, and streamline reporting for CNL projects, while maintaining the same high level of standards for safety.

“As we continue work on this important, community-requested project under the new licence, we will maintain the same dedication to ongoing engagement and strengthening relationships with Indigenous communities and organizations, stakeholders and the public,” said Mark Hughey, CNL’s General Manager for the PHAI.

CNL is undertaking the PHAI on behalf of Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL), a federal Crown corporation. Both CNL and AECL are fully committed to completing the PHAI with a focus firmly on protecting people and the environment.

ABOUT THE PHAI

The Port Hope Area Initiative (PHAI) represents the federal government’s commitment to respond to the community-requested solutions for the cleanup and local, long-term, safe management of historic low-level radioactive waste in the municipalities of Port Hope and Clarington. Through its Historic Waste Program, Canadian Nuclear Laboratories is implementing the PHAI on behalf of Atomic Energy of Canada Limited, a federal Crown corporation.

CNL’s Historic Waste Program Management Office and the Port Hope Area Initiative projects are situated on the treaty lands of the Williams Treaties First Nations, specifically the treaty signed with the Mississauga First Nations of Alderville, Curve Lake, Hiawatha and Scugog Island.

The Mississauga First Nations are also signatories to various 18th and 19th century treaties that covered lands in different parts of south-central Ontario.

In 1923, the Mississauga First Nations and the Chippewa First Nations consisting of Rama, Beausoleil and Georgina Island signed the Williams Treaties and together, over 90 years later in June 2018, joined to ensure that their rights to and the relationship with these lands is respected through a renewed agreement with Canada and the Province of Ontario.

The area in which we are situated is also home to Indigenous Peoples from across the region and Canada. CNL is grateful to have the opportunity to work on these traditionally and culturally significant lands and waterways.

