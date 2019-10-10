Colabor Announces the Date of its 2019 Third Quarter Results Conference Call

BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Colabor Group Inc. (TSX: GCL) (“Colabor” or the “Company”) will release its results for the third quarter ended September 7, 2019, after market close on Thursday, October 17, 2019. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

Conference Call:A live broadcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website, in the Investors section under Events and Presentations.To participate (professional investment community only) or to listen to the live conference call:

North-American participants, dial toll-free 1-877-223-4471International dial-in 1-647- 788-4922To listen to a recording of the conference call, please call toll-free 1-800-585-8367 or 1-416-621-4642 and enter the code 8359283. The recording will be available as of Friday, October 18, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. until Friday November 8, 2019 at 23:59 p.m.About Colabor:Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and related products serving the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets or “HRI” in Quebec, Ontario and in the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market (grocery stores and convenience stores). Within its two operating segments, Colabor offers specialty food products such as fresh fish and seafood, meat, as well as food and related products through its Broadline activities.Further information:

