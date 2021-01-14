Collection Sites Achieves Expansion into State of Pennsylvania with Launch of 5 New COVID-19 Testing Sites; Appoints New Director Dr. Beverley Richardson

The continued success of Collection Sites rollout has led to the expansion into Pennsylvania, with 5 sites now operating across the state for a total of 40 operating sites.

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Medivolve Inc. (“Medivolve”) (NEO:MEDV; OTC:COPRF; FRA:34C1) is pleased to announce the launch of five new COVID-19 testing centres in Pennsylvania by its wholly owned subsidiary, Collection Sites, LLC. With individual sites currently achieving strong sales with 7-day rolling average of 75 tests per day and average test price exceeding US$95 per test, these five sites are expected to add substantively to Medivolve’s top-line revenue.In order to maximize operational efficiency, Collection Sites is conducting a state by state expansion where possible. The Pennsylvania sites are currently located on the properties of Simon’s Property Group, an investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company. With a population of over 12.9 million Americans, Pennsylvania was selected to serve as another important state for Collection Sites.“As Collection Sites continues to expand across the nation, we will look to build out a strong presence in high-population regions to better leverage our local infrastructure and minimize the cost of our operations,” says Mr. Tim Shelburn, President of Collection Sites. “As the awareness and marketing initiatives increase for our Pennsylvania locations we expect to see an increase in demand for our services and are proud to be able to provide important COVID-19 testing services to those seeking them in the state.”About Dr. Beverley RichardsonMedivolve is also pleased to announce that Dr. Beverly Richardson has joined QuestCap’s Board of Directors. She will act as an independent director and is replacing outgoing Director Danny Callow. Dr. Beverley J. Richardson is a renowned psychotherapeutic practitioner whose collaborative efforts and clinical influence are reflected in some of the most compelling and effective addiction and behavioural health programs in North America which include: Sierra Tucson (Arizona), the Meadows (Arizona) and Betty Ford Centre (California).She has a Doctorate Degree in Psychology and is a B.C. Registered Clinical Counsellor, Internationally Certified Eating Disorder Specialist, and EMDR Level II Trauma Therapist. Dr. Richardson has integrated her extensive experience in health and wellness with her entrepreneurial spirit to form her nutraceutical and bioscience research and development enterprises.About the Collection SitesThe pop-up labs will be managed by Las Vegas based company Collection Sites, LLC and powered by Alcala Testing and Analysis Services, a CLIA-licensed laboratory based in San Diego, California. Appointments and payments will be handled through an online portal www.testbeforeyougo.com .The key to flattening the curve is to increase testing.The testing centers will offer convenient access to rapid antibody and antigen (pending availability) tests – which take 8-10 minutes to administer and provide results within 24 hours. The sites also offer regular RT-PCR. All tests can be administered with insurance coverage options. The tests results can be communicated via text or email and can be accompanied with a certificate of good health via a HIPAA-compliant smartphone application.For more information about the pop-up lab, the available sites and services visit www.testbeforeyougo.com .About Medivolve Inc. Medivolve Inc. (NEO:MEDV; OTC:COPRF; FRA:34C1) seeks out disruptive technologies, ground-breaking innovations, and exclusive partnerships to help combat COVID-19 and generate remarkable risk-adjusted returns for investors. Specifically, Medivolve offers investors a diversified investment in the COVID-19 medical space across three areas; prevention, detection, and treatment.Medivolve has a team of renowned global medical and business advisors that have developed a proprietary business strategy to capitalize on high-margin opportunities in the COVID-19 space. This panel includes prominent immunologist Dr. Lawrence Steinman and Dr. Glenn Copeland, who has 45 years of experience in orthopaedic treatment, foot and ankle care, and sports medicine.Medivolve’s primary focus is to provide convenient and assessable medical services for testing of the COVID-19 virus to help combat the pandemic. This is achieved largely through two acquisitions: 100% of Collection Sites, LLC and 28% of Colombian Sanaty IPS. Collection Sites is setting up a series of COVID-19 testing sites across the United States with appointments and payments will be handled through the online portal www.testbeforeyougo.com . Sanaty is setting up a series of full-service medical clinics offering a complete COVID-19 testing solution.For additional information, please contact:Doug Sommerville, CEO

Doug.Sommerville@questcapinc.comFor investing inquiries please contact:

Evan Veryard

Evan.veryard@questcapinc.comFor US media enquires please contact:

Veronica Welch

veronica@vewprmedia.com

+1-508-643-8000Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking InformationThis press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the expansion of COVID-19 testing sites; the proposed roll-out of testing sites; projected timelines for testing results; projected revenues from the testing; the pursuit by Medivolve of investment opportunities; and the merits or potential returns of any such investments. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.



CBJ Newsmakers