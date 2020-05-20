Collective Arts Announces Charitable Initiative: More.

Hamilton, Ontario, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Collective Arts has announced the launch of “More.” a charitable initiative designed to support community and inspire creativity. This project was founded on the belief that collective collaboration will make for a more equitable, more inclusive, and more creative world. Their goal is to create paid production opportunities for artists and to financially assist charities in need in their communities. Collective Arts plans to use a variety of means to champion creativity and community. This new project will be funded through the sale of limited-release beers and merchandise collaborations with artists, where all proceeds will go back to the cause. Artists and not-for-profits can submit for funding through the Collective Arts website and funds will be distributed bi-annually through their application process.The first More. apparel collaboration features the art of Melanie Mascle from Montreal Quebec. T-shirts and tote bags are now available for purchase in limited quantities. Alongside the More. merchandise collaboration, Collective Arts has already produced hand sanitizer and two beers as part of their More. initiative in response to COVID-19. Since its launch on April 21st, Collective Arts and More. have donated 4500 bottles to essential services and frontline workers.So far in 2020, Collective Arts has donated $29,000 to hospitality and community non-profits, and will aim to reach an annual goal of $60,000 on top of that through their More. initiative. To date, Collective Arts has created over $600,000 of paid work to artists and they see More. as another avenue to get more paintbrushes in hands. For more information about Collective Arts’ More program, visit collectivemore.comAttachmentsMORE Press Release – May 20Melanie-MoreMerch_EVENTToni Shelton

