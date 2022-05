Collective Mining To Participate in Upcoming Conferences and Announces Launch of New Website

TORONTO, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) (“Collective” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it will be participating in two upcoming and in-person industry conferences. Management looks forward to discussing its ongoing 20,000+ metre drill program that has yielded three discoveries from four targets to date, including visually encouraging intercepts from a fifth target.

Upcoming Conferences

121 Mining Investment, New York, NY – June 6-7, 2022 – Investors may sign up here to register and arrange a meeting with Company management.

PDAC, Toronto, ON – June 13-15, 2022 – Investors may register here and visit the Company at booth 2714.

New Website

The Company is pleased to announce that it has launched a new website with a fresh, user-friendly look which can be found at www.collectivemining.com. Here, investors can subscribe to our latest news, arrange a one-on-one meeting with management and learn about our two exciting projects as well as our three recent and promising discoveries.

About Collective Mining Ltd.

To view the Company’s most recent investor presentation, please visit www.collectivemining.com

Collective Mining is an exploration and development company focused on identifying and exploring prospective mineral projects in South America. Founded by the team that developed and sold Continental Gold Inc. to Zijin Mining for approximately $2 billion in enterprise value, the mission of the Company is to repeat its past success in Colombia by making a significant new mineral discovery and advancing the projection to production. Management, insiders and close family and friends own approximately 40% of the outstanding shares of the Company and as a result, are fully aligned with shareholders. Collective currently holds an option to earn up to a 100% interest in two projects located in Colombia. As a result of an aggressive exploration program at both the Guayabales and San Antonio projects a total of eleven major targets have been defined. The Company is fortuitous to have made significant grassroots discoveries on both projects with discovery holes of 302 metres 1.1 g/t AuEq and 104 metres @ 1.3 g/t AuEq at the Guayabales project and 710 metres @ 0.53 AuEq at the San Antonio project. (See press releases dated October 18thand 27th, 2021 and March 15, 2022, for AuEq calculations.)

