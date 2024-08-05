Colliers completes acquisition of Astris Finance

TORONTO and WASHINGTON, D.C., July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global diversified professional services and investment management company, Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI), announced today it has completed its previously announced acquisition of a controlling interest in Astris Infrastructure, LLC (“Astris Finance”), a global investment banking firm specializing in infrastructure and energy transition. The acquisition significantly expands Colliers’ investment banking capabilities and capitalizes on the growing global demand for infrastructure that supports urbanization, energy security, and decarbonization.

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a global diversified professional services and investment management company. Operating through three industry-leading platforms – Real Estate Services, Engineering, and Investment Management – we have a proven business model, an enterprising culture, and a unique partnership philosophy that drives growth and value creation. For 30 years, Colliers has consistently delivered approximately 20% compound annual returns for shareholders, fuelled by visionary leadership, significant inside ownership and substantial recurring earnings. With nearly $5.0 billion in annual revenues, a team of 23,000 professionals, and more than $100 billion in assets under management, Colliers remains committed to accelerating the success of our clients, investors, and people worldwide. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, X @Colliers or LinkedIn.

About Astris Finance

Astris Finance is an investment banking firm with a 25-year track record in infrastructure and energy transition. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the company has offices in Mexico, Bogota and São Paulo in the Americas; Paris, Madrid and Munich in Europe; and Singapore and Ho Chi Minh City in Southeast Asia. Astris Finance is currently working as the mandated financial advisor on a pipeline of 50+ M&A and financing deals across the Americas, Europe and Asia, representing an aggregate investment of more than US$15 billion in a variety of sectors including renewable and clean conventional energy, transportation, environmental services, digital and social infrastructure.



