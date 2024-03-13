Colonnade BridgePort Expands Real Estate Management Services into Atlantic Canada

OTTAWA, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Colonnade BridgePort, a leading full service real estate investment and management company, has opened offices in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick and is now providing real estate management services in Atlantic Canada. Effective January 1, 2024, the company is officially managing a portfolio of over one million square feet of industrial/flex properties and two land hold mandates in three major markets – Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM), NS; Fredericton, NB; and Moncton, NB.

Headquartered in Ottawa, Colonnade BridgePort first expanded into the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and Southern/Southwestern Ontario in 2018, where its portfolio has grown steadily. This latest move into Atlantic Canada aligns with the company’s plans for continued strategic expansion into markets where a client-centric, value-add approach to real estate management will drive success.

“We determined that our approach to real estate management was an ideal fit for the Atlantic Canada market,” said Senior Vice President, Real Estate Management Services Ron Matheson. “We are excited to embark on this new chapter of our business growth and we are confident we will make a positive impact in the region by helping clients maximize the potential of their assets and position them for long term success.”

Colonnade BridgePort will provide a full suite of services in all asset classes including office, retail, industrial and residential.

To execute on the Atlantic Canada portfolio, Colonnade BridgePort has set up offices in Dartmouth and Fredericton and has brought on a local team of seasoned property management and leasing professionals. The team’s industry expertise and market knowledge enable the exceptional execution of asset strategies, ensuring that owners’ objectives are realized, and tenants’ needs are met.

Colonnade BridgePort now manages a total of over 12.5 million sq.ft. of space in all asset classes including office, retail, industrial, and residential across the Ottawa region, GTA and Southern/Southwestern Ontario, and Atlantic Canada.

About Colonnade BridgePort – colonnadebridgeport.ca

Colonnade BridgePort is a full-service real estate company, offering property management and leasing services, acquisition, development, investment management and asset management for commercial and residential properties. We take the time to understand our clients’ objectives and then apply our real estate expertise and market knowledge to drive better performance. Colonnade BridgePort is headquartered in Ottawa with offices in Mississauga, Toronto, Dartmouth and Fredericton.

Media Contact

Rachal Fleury

Manager, Marketing and Communications

[email protected] | 343.633.5129

Property Management Contact – Atlantic Canada

Kristina Borneby

Director, Commercial Property Management – Atlantic Canada

[email protected] | 506.461.1176

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fb9bc97e-b34f-4280-986b-87ed0632aaa3



