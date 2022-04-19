Colonnade BridgePort Responds to the Growing Need for High-Quality Rental Properties with the Addition of Kandas Miller in the New Role of Director, Residential Real Estate

Kandas’ people-first approach, extensive experience in all facets of residential property management and passion for community-building will benefit investors, clients and tenants.

OTTAWA, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Colonnade BridgePort, a leading full service real estate investment and management company, is pleased to announce that Kandas Miller has joined the company in the new role of Director, Residential Real Estate. Working with cross-functional teams across the company, Kandas will be instrumental in growing its residential property management business by building on its current success to create a scalable platform that benefits investors, clients and tenants through greater operational efficiency and enriching living spaces.

Colonnade BridgePort is a full-service real estate investment and operating company with a passion for enhancing the communities in which it operates. As Ottawa’s largest real estate services and management company for over 35 years, and with a growing presence in the Greater Toronto Area, the company has an intimate understanding of its clients’ goals and objectives, as well as those of the tenants in the buildings it manages. This has enabled Colonnade BridgePort to develop and manage high-quality mixed-use residential, office, retail and industrial properties that further the long-term planning goals of the cities in which its properties are located, and to provide services that deliver superior returns to investors and owners while creating vibrant living and work environments for tenants.

The creation of the Director, Residential Real Estate role is a direct response to the growing need for high-quality rental properties in Ottawa and the GTA. As a member of Colonnade BridgePort’s Extended Leadership team, Kandas will work closely with leaders across the company’s marketing, financing, development management and operations groups while leading the residential team in building out its current processes and procedures into a scalable platform that will fuel growth of the company and its clients. With a proven track record in building high-performance teams, her extensive experience in residential property management, coupled with her passion for engaging with owners, tenants and partners in the community, make Kandas an ideal fit for the company’s entrepreneurial, people-first culture.

“The depth and breadth of Kandas’ experience in residential and her passion for the human side of our business make her a strong addition to our leadership team,” says Ron Matheson, Vice President, Property Management at Colonnade BridgePort. “Kandas is a strategic, seasoned professional who knows our markets, has a vision for what living in a Colonnade BridgePort property should look and feel like, and she knows how to bring that vision to life. She and her team will even influence how we design the properties in our development pipeline with a community-building mindset.”

Kandas, who grew up in Ottawa, was vice president at an Ottawa-based property management company with a focus on residential assets prior to joining Colonnade BridgePort. While there, she worked in all areas of residential property management, including leasing, portfolio management, and business development. This intimate knowledge of the business from the ground up will be instrumental in taking Colonnade BridgePort’s residential platform to the next level of scalability and sustainability.

“A residential building is unique. Not only do you manage the building, you manage the people who live in it. You’re building a community within its four walls,” Kandas says. “Well-managed, efficient buildings create communities with happy, long-term tenants, which leads to happy investors and owners. Colonnade BridgePort already has a strong blueprint for managing efficient, high-quality residential properties. I’m looking forward to working with my team to bring the current processes and procedures into a scalable platform that can be applied to any property.”

