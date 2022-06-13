Commencement of Contract Mining Operations at Oena Diamond Mine

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Southstone Minerals Limited (“Southstone” or the “Company”) (TSX.V – SML) is pleased to announce that Oryx Mining (Pty) Ltd (“Oryx”) has commenced diamond mining operations at Oena Diamond Mine (“Oena”), South Africa.

Oena will be operated 23 hours a day, 6 days a week with total head feed capacity of 200 tonnes per hour to a desanding screen which feeds to an 18-foot pan plant. Concentrate produced from the pan plant will be transferred securely to a high security processing facility where diamonds will be recovered using BVX technology. Diamonds will be sold monthly at a designated tender facility (see news release dated 19 April 2022 for detailed terms).

Oena consists of an 8,800-hectare mining right located along the Orange River (see Figure 1). Mining operations will commence at Blokwerf Section with subsequent expansion to the Sandberg Section. Since November 2018, Southstone has bulk sampled an estimated 638,690 tonnes from Sandberg recovering 2,681 carats (cts) (1,155 diamonds) with an average stone size of 2.32 cts and has bulk sampled an estimated 202,760 tonnes from Blokwerf recovering 550 cts (307 diamonds) with an average stone size of 1.79 cts.

Importantly, Sandberg mined tonnes to date comprise only 30% of the total tonnes mined at Oena by Southstone since 2015, yet Sandberg has produced more than 50% of the diamonds over 10 ct and valued >USD $5,000 per ct. Table 1 lists some of the exceptional diamonds that have been recovered from both Sandberg and Blokwerf Sections over 10 ct and Table 3 provides images of a select number of diamonds. The average run of mine diamond sale price to from July 2015 to April 2022 is USD $1,612 per ct (see Table 2).

Figure 1 – Oena Mining License: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5233607-eb21-4519-be6f-46224be71081

Diamond See Photo Section Sales Weight (ct) USD per ct Total USD 1 below Sandberg 44.250 $5’492 $243’000 2 below Sandberg 37.030 $5’103 $188’962 3 below Sandberg 35.000 $15’286 $535’000 4 below Sandberg 32.218 $1’809 $58’289 5 below Sandberg 26.410 $12’680 $334’900 6 below Sandberg 26.340 $5’884 $155’000 7 Sandberg 22.020 $7’720 $170’000 8 below Sandberg 20.112 $4’031 $81’084 9 Sandberg 19.420 $2’034 $39’500 10 Sandberg 18.730 $8’270 $154’889 11 below Blokwerf 17.550 $3’971 $69’499 12 Sandberg 16.922 $3’137 $53’100 13 Sandberg 15.250 $5’016 $76’499 14 Sandberg 14.800 $2’910 $42’900 15 Sandberg 13.200 $2’121 $27’999 16 Sandberg 10.651 $5’330 $56’780 17 below Sandberg 10.510 $8’712 $91’560

Table 1 – Sandberg and Blokwerf selection of diamonds recovered over 10 cts

Sandberg represents a target of 4.50 million (M) to 5.75M cubic meters (approximately 11M tonnes) and Blokwerf represents a target of 6.25M to 7.25M cubic meters (approximately 18M tonnes) of basal and suspended gravel has been identified for continued exploration and bulk sampling. (see news release dated 1 December 2014).

Total ct sold Total Number of Diamonds Average Diamond Size ct Average USD per ct Approx. Total Sales

(USD) July 2015 to April 2022 7,967 3,958 2.01 1,612 $12,850,000

Table 2 – Oena Diamond Mine production from July 2015 to April 2022

Diamond Size

Date

Value Photo 1 44.25 carat – $5,492 per carat ($243,000)

Sandberg

20 March 2020 https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ebdde413-a42a-4520-a5d0-39553169f62d 2 37.03 carat – $5,103 per carat ($188,962)

Sandberg

24 February 2020 https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/361769b1-5a62-4cc6-84b1-48b2bff21ee7 3 35.00 carat – $15,286 per carat ($535,000)

Sandberg

28 November 2019 https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/59c511a8-c19a-4674-b3e8-acd95046f77f 4 and 8 Sandberg – parcel of 16 stones

32.218 carat – $1,807 per carat ($58,289)

20.112 carat – $4,031 per carat ($81,084)

4.75 carat 2.2 carat

5.15 Carat 2.0 carat

4.0 Carat 2.05 carat

3.4 carat 1.25 Carat

4.0 carat 0.95 carat

3.15 carat 1.0 carat

2.8 carat 0.75 carat

23 November 2020 https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b45d4a5a-8b75-4a36-a469-9f18309f55df 5 26.41 carat -$12,680 per carat ($334,900)

Sandberg – parcel of 3 stones

3.85 carat

3.25 carat

24 January 2019 https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9322f4ce-7c70-452b-908e-5309ff4c068b 6 26.34 carat – $5,884 per carat ($155,000)

Sandberg

18 September 2020 https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10c82bf0-c63a-4c0b-984b-dbc6007c77b6 11 17.55 carat- $3,971 per carat ($69,499)

Blokwerf

22 February 2019 https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/383f8269-3d95-4604-9aed-4b6a595735a7 17 10.51 carat -$8,712 per carat ($91,560)

Sandberg

23 January 2021 https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/230116f8-3b69-4c19-b2fd-3d91d5495967

Table 3 – Oena Diamond Mine diamond photos of select diamonds from Sandberg and Blokwerf production

The technical disclosure in this news release has been approved by Terry L. Tucker, P.Geo., Executive Chairman of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

