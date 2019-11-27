Compass Group Canada Acquires Majority Ownership of Assembly Chef’s Hall

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toronto restaurateur and entrepreneur Andreas Antoniou and Compass Group Canada announced a landmark partnership deal with Assembly Chef’s Hall today. Under the terms of the agreement, Compass Group Canada will assume a majority stake in the 18,000 square foot venue in Toronto’s financial district, further solidifying the Chef’s Hall as a premier, gourmet food destination.

Joined by The Honourable John Tory, Assembly Chef’s Hall celebrated its grand opening in December 2017 positioning itself as Canada’s very first chef-driven market. Located in the heart of downtown Toronto, it has become home to Toronto’s top chefs, food purveyors and baristas and has become synonymous with both quality and caliber. Today, Assembly Chef’s Hall is recognized as a leading event venue and culinary destination by Venue Report and Canadian Geographic and proudly serves more than 2,500 guests each day.“No other retail category has seen as much significant growth as food halls in recent years and that is why we believe we have captured the attention of Compass Group Canada,” said Antoniou. “Their strong investment track record and deep focus on operational and strategic development makes them an ideal partner for Assembly Chef’s Hall and our expansion plans.”As majority owner of Assembly Chef’s Hall, Compass Group Canada brings vast experience in technology driven experiences, scaling businesses and providing purchasing power. In recent months, Compass Group Canada has doubled down on its mission to create outstanding culinary experiences, including an exclusive partnership with Copper Branch, the world’s largest vegan restaurant chain. The company will leverage the innovative approach and culture of Assembly Chef’s Hall to further strengthen and drive their culinary offering.“We are thrilled to partner with Andreas Antoniou on his outstanding vision – the Assembly Chef’s Hall,” said Saajid Khan, CEO Compass Group Canada. “As a business, we are not focused on being the largest, we are focused on being the best, particularly when it comes to our culinary offering. This Chef’s Hall exemplifies the very best in culinary excellence and we look forward to bringing that experience to our guests and sharing this culinary innovation incubator with our talented Chefs within Compass, while helping to build on this innovative concept.”Under the new agreement and corporate structure, Andreas Antoniou will remain the President of Assembly Chef’s Hall. Saajid Khan, CEO Compass Group Canada and Michael Hachey, Chief Innovation Officer, Compass Group Canada, will join the Assembly Chef’s Hall Board of Directors.The formula for success was not accidental. Assembly Chef’s Hall was conceptualized and executed to serve as an amenity to the Richmond Adelaide Centre, a flagship asset of Oxford Properties. It has succeeded in attracting the city’s most talented culinary experts by creating a model that allowed food entrepreneurs to launch or expand their restaurants downtown at a fraction of the cost. Under this model, Assembly Chef’s Hall takes care of all operational and development functions so that the chefs can focus on what matters most: Food and Service.“Compass Group Canada recognizes the significant potential of our concept, and we know that our strategic alliance will allow us to deploy scalable technology and pursue future opportunities,” said Antoniou.The partnership between Compass Group Canada and Assembly Chef’s Hall came into full effect on October 7, 2019.Compass Group CanadaCompass Group Canada is Canada’s leading foodservice and support services provider with over 25,000 associates working in more than 2,200 locations throughout the country. The company specializes in providing foodservices and support services across the core sectors including leading sports and leisure venues, executive dining rooms and cafes, schools, universities, seniors’ residences and hospitals as well as remote camps and off shore oil rigs. Compass Group Canada has been identified as Best Workplaces™ in Retail and Hospitality in 2019 by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures.Parent company, UK-based Compass Group PLC, operates in more than 50 countries, with leading market positions in the UK, Continental Europe, Australia, and the US, combined with business in developing markets in Eastern Europe, South America, and Asia. Compass Group employs more than 600,000 associates worldwide delivering superior service for the highest customer experience.For more information please visit www.compass-canada.com About Assembly Chef’s HallMedia Contact:Laura Silver

