Compass Group Canada named as one of the Best Workplaces™ in Canada 2022 by Great Place to Work® Institute

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Compass Group Canada, one of the nation’s largest foodservice and support service providers, employing over 15,000 Canadians, announced that they have been recognized as part of the 50 Best Workplaces in Canada™ for 2022. This national and esteemed award recognizes workplaces that have created a culture focused on appreciation and continued growth among their associates.

“Our associates have had to challenge themselves in new ways this past year and we are so proud of everything we have achieved together,” said Saajid Khan, CEO, Compass Group Canada and ESS North America. “They continue to embody our core values of trust and integrity, teamwork, and a passion for quality – these have become the foundation of our resilience during the pandemic. We owe this recognition to our amazing teams across the country and their ongoing perseverance in supporting our clients, communities, and one another during this difficult time in our history.”

Compass Group Canada implements a ‘people-first’ approach which supports their mission in creating an environment where associates can grow individually and as a collective. For Compass Group Canada, the key to growth and successful working relationships is continually expressing and offering gratitude, building on their already strong culture of recognition.

The company is incredibly proud of their Great Place to Work certification history, with over 4 years of certification in a row and multiple Best Workplaces in Retail and Hospitality and Best Workplaces in Ontario wins. Recently, Compass Group Canada was awarded the inaugural Best Workplaces for Hybrid Work. This is the first time Compass Group Canada has been listed to the Best Workplaces in Canada list.

“Our people continue to be the heart of our company and this award, including our previous successful achievements with the Great Place to Work Institute, is truly a testament to our people and their achievements, especially over the past two years,” said Lauren Davey, CHRO, Compass Group Canada.

Compass Group Canada is honoured to continually show gratitude to their associates. Some of the specific pillars of their culture that were considered for this award include:

Compass Group Canada is humbled and grateful to be named as one of the Best Workplaces™ in Canada 2022 by Great Place to Work® Institute and sends their congratulations to all the winners for the 2022 season.

About Compass Canada:

Compass Group Canada is Canada’s leading foodservice and support services provider with over 20,000 associates working in more than 2,200 locations throughout the country. The company specializes in providing foodservices and support services across core sectors including leading sports and leisure venues, executive dining rooms and cafes, schools, universities, seniors’ residences, and hospitals as well as remote camps and offshore oil rigs.

Compass Group Canada has been recognized as one of Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures in 2021, an award recognizing best-in-class Canadian organizations for having cultures that help enhance performance and competitive advantage, as well as a Great Place to Work®, in 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019, as a Best Workplaces™ in Canada in 2022 and Retail and Hospitality in 2021, 2020 and as a GTA Top Employer in 2021 and Best Workplaces™ in Ontario 2021. To learn more, visit www.compass-canada.com .

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high- performance workplace cultures. It is a global research and consulting firm with a mission to build a better society by helping companies transform their workplaces. Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists. This is part of the world’s largest annual workplace study, which culminates in a series of national lists in over 50 countries, including the study’s flagship list of 100 Best Companies published annually in Fortune magazine. Globally, this survey represents the voices of 11 million employees, which are the primary determinant used in selecting winners. There’s only one way to get on this list – your employees have to put you on it. Check out www.greatplacetowork.ca.

