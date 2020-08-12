Complimentary Software Assessment to Empower Remote Work Success

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Until September 15th, 2020, IWI Consulting is offering a complimentary software assessment to help businesses make the most of remote work initiatives and improve ROI in the new normal. Get a complimentary software assessment .

With many companies now making the move to permanent work-from-home frameworks as the present pandemic evolves, there’s a significant uptick in cloud-based accounting, finance and operational software solutions. And while these tools can help manage current conditions and empower employee connections, they also offer the opportunity to improve efficiency and maximize ERP ROI.To help companies navigate this transition and identify key areas for improvement, IWI Consulting is now offering a complimentary software assessment. Our Sage-certified experts will assess your current software environments to pinpoint current pain points, new Sage software potential and find room for growth, all backed by IWI’ Consulting’s proven track record of reliable ROI. Act fast, and get your complimentary software assessment by September 15th, 2020.Critical ImpactWhile current processes have adapted out of necessity to pandemic priorities, many companies are now experiencing reduced efficiency thanks to duplicate processes, cumbersome reporting and legacy solutions. The focused application of cloud-based accounting software can both streamline existing processes and help companies find their footing as remote work realities continually evolve.Key OutcomesWith a complimentary software assessment, IWI Consulting will Assess:Your current business state including cloud and on-premise software deploymentsHow current software states impact overall ROIWhat ideal future states look like to your organizationHow your company can augment existing software and adopt new cloud-based solutions to maximize remote work efficacy“IWI helped us integrate our suppliers receipts and deliveries as well as improving our backup documentation for customers. Together with IWI’s help, ATP was able to positively impact efficiency, with our month end process averaging from 20 days to now completed at 5-7 days. We were able to adjust quickly to everyone working remotely from home when the pandemic hit, as Sage X3 was operating the same as if we were in the office. We were able to transition smoothly and effectively in very little time” – Amanda, System Administrator, Alberta Tubular Products Ltd. About Us: Implementing ERP since 2000, IWI Consulting Group is your Sage software consultant for cloud accounting software , cloud finance solutions, engineering ERP systems and operational cloud deployments.Contact IWI today and improve your ROI with a complimentary software assessment .

Contact :John SabaratnamIWI Consulting Group Inc.310 – 80 Acadia AvenueMarkham, ON L3R 9V1Toll-Free: (866) 916-3851 ext 101Email: sales@iwigroup.ca



