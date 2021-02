Conference Call Notice: Intertape Polymer Group Inc. Fourth Quarter 2020 & Annual Results

MONTREAL and SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSX:ITP)AN ACCOMPANYING PRESENTATION WILL ALSO BE AVAILABLE. DETAILS FOR ACCESS WILL BE INCLUDED IN THE FOURTH QUARTER PRESS RELEASE.CONFERENCE CALL WILL BE AVAILABLE BY WEBCAST

Click on following link to pre-register

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=5E5BB650-4EF4-41E5-B433-2CB4833E6123



DIGITIZED REPLAY

FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS WILL BE PUBLISHED BEFORE

MARKET OPENS, MARCH 12 THROUGH GLOBENEWSWIRE.For further information, please contact:

Ross Marshall

LodeRock Advisors, Inc.

Tel : (416) 526-1563



CBJ Newsmakers