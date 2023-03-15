Conifex Signs Hosting Services Agreement with Greenidge Generation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Conifex Timber Inc. (“Conifex”, “we” or “us”) (TSX: CFF) announced today that it has entered into a hosting services agreement (the “Agreement“) with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (“Greenidge“), a cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. Tsay Keh Dene Nation (“Tsay Keh Dene“) is collaborating with us in supplying hosting services to Greenidge.

Under the Agreement, we expect to host 750 miners with a capacity of approximately 80 PH/s at our 3-megawatt high performance computing (“HPC“) site, powered by renewable energy.

“Greenidge is a proven operator in the Bitcoin mining space and is an ideal partner for us as we expand our hosting services business in northern British Columbia,” said Ken Shields, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We appreciate their confidence in us and look forward to a successful partnership.”

“Tsay Keh Dene has been a valued partner to Conifex in advancing the high performance computing project,” Ken Shields also noted. “We remain committed to building our relationship with Tsay Keh Dene and advancing additional high performance computing projects together.”

About Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.

Greenidge (NASDAQ: GREE) is a vertically integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company.

About Tsay Keh Dene Nation

Tsay Keh Dene is a First Nation with a traditional territory in north-central British Columbia.

About Conifex Timber Inc.

Conifex and its subsidiaries’ primary business currently includes timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value added lumber finishing and distribution. Conifex’s lumber products are sold in the United States, Canadian and Japanese markets. Conifex also produces bioenergy at its power generation facility at Mackenzie, BC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that address or discuss activities, events or developments that Conifex expects or anticipates may occur in the future. Because forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, actual results, performance or achievements of Conifex or the industry may be materially different from those implied by such forward-looking statements.

For further information, please contact:

Winny Tang

Chief Financial Officer

(604) 216-2949



