Connected homes just got smarter with the TELUS Home Assistant and Amazon Alexa

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, TELUS announced that customers can now control and monitor their TELUS SmartHome Security and entertainment systems hands-free by using voice commands with the new TELUS Home Assistant skill for Amazon Alexa. The TELUS Home Assistant skill is the latest innovation from TELUS and Amazon to offer customers a more connected and convenient digital home experience. Customers can now use hands-free voice commands to set SmartHome Security functions such as arming their panel, locking and unlocking doors, setting the thermostat, and turning lights on and off. The TELUS Home Assistant skill is the first to integrate multiple products including SmartHome Security and Optik TV, and is now available to all TELUS SmartHome Security customers at no additional cost.

“We want to offer our customers the best in home automation and entertainment by creating connected experiences with our products and services that work better together,” said Dwayne Benefield, Senior Vice President of Entertainment and Connected Home at TELUS. “As more of our customers integrate smart appliances and devices into their homes, the TELUS Home Assistant skill takes smart homes to another level by enabling voice controls for a truly seamless home experience.”

The Amazon Echo devices are hands-free, voice-controlled speakers with Alexa built-in allowing access from anywhere in the room with far-field voice control. Alexa is a cloud-based voice service that is always getting smarter and TELUS will continue to add more functionality to the TELUS Home Assistant skill.

“We’re excited to work with TELUS to bring customers a better-connected home,” said Celine Lee, Alexa Canada Country Manager. “The TELUS Home Assistant skill helps customers to remotely monitor and control compatible devices, automate smart home tasks, enhance entertainment systems, and more. We hope this skill will increase the value that smart home brings to customers by allowing Alexa to work on your behalf.”

Customers can learn more about Alexa integration with TELUS products and services by visiting: www.telus.com/Alexa .

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $16 billion in annual revenue and 16 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. We leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. In 2020, TELUS was recognized as having the fastest wireless network in the world, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better. TELUS Health is Canada’s leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain, supporting better food outcomes from improved agri-business data insights and processes. TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that delivers next-generation AI and content management solutions for global brands across the technology and games, ecommerce and FinTech, communications and media, healthcare, travel and hospitality sectors. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 25+ countries around the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and retirees to contribute more than $820 million and 1.6 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

