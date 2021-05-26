Connecting Communities: Rogers brings high-speed Internet to The Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation

In partnership with MCFN Council’s Fibre Optics Adhoc Committee, Rogers will build fibre-to-the-home technology to improve connectivity for residents and businesses

Delivering on its commitment to connect more individuals within Canada, Rogers will introduce its next-generation technology to the community including Ignite Internet with up to one gigabit speeds and Ignite TV

TORONTO, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rogers Communications today announced a new partnership with The Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) to bring high-speed home broadband services to the community and help improve connectivity for the residents and businesses within the territory.

“We are honoured to work together with the leaders and community members of The Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation to deliver reliable broadband services to the entire community,” said Phil Hartling, Executive Vice President, Service Expansion, Rogers. “COVID-19 has brought into focus the importance of ensuring that all individuals within Canada have access to connectivity as more people are working and learning at home and staying in touch online.”

As part of its $1.4 million investment, Rogers will expand its fibre network delivering fibre-to-the home technology across 30 square kilometers of underserved areas, servicing more than 275 homes and businesses in the community. Once completed, residents and business owners will have access to the full suite of services including Rogers Ignite Internet with up to one gigabit speeds and Rogers’ leading IPTV service, Ignite TV.

“As the world becomes more connected, it is important that all members of our community have access to high-speed internet service,” said Stacey Laforme, elected Chief of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation. “This partnership will help to transform the lives of everyone in our community including local businesses and we are happy to work with the Rogers team to help support our members needs and drive economic development for all our residents.”

Rogers will work with local contractors to help build the network and will explore future opportunities to help contribute to the community’s economic growth. Construction is expected to start in July 2021 with services available in early 2022. To help bridge the digital divide, Rogers is committed to help bring high quality mobile broadband and fixed wireless Internet services to more rural and indigenous communities across Canada, in many cases for the first time.

The Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation look to their Anishinaabe roots to guide a vision for the future as a strong, caring, connected community who respects the earth’s gifts and protects the environment for future generations. Their identity includes history, language, culture, beliefs and traditions which they strive to incorporate into the programs and services offered to the community. MCFN membership is now comprised of approximately 2,570 people.

