Conscience Capital Inc. Reports Stock Option Grant

TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Conscience Capital Inc. (“Conscience” or “The Company”) (TSXV.DGTL.P) announces that, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, it has granted stock options to officers, directors and advisors of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 1,376,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $.10 per share which expire on August 21, 2024.

Following this stock option grant, the Company has a total of 2,156,000 stock options representing approximately 9.77% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. This stock option grant is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.On behalf of the Board of Directors;

Michael Racic

Chief Executive OfficerAbout Conscience Capital Inc.

Conscience Capital Inc. is publicly traded on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol “DGTL.P”. Conscience Capital Inc. operates as a capital pool company. The Company focuses on the identification and evaluation of businesses and assets with a view to completing a qualifying transaction.For more information contact;Conscience Capital Inc.

