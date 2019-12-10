Consortium of Bombardier joint ventures wins contract to upgrade automated people mover (APM) system at Beijing Capital International Airport

With over 100 million yearly passengers, Beijing Capital International Airport is one of the world’s busiest airportsBeijing airport’s first BOMBARDIER INNOVIA APM system helped manage passenger capacity successfully during the Beijing 2008 Summer Olympic GamesBERLIN, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) –Note to editors: To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d8023b37-5a54-42a2-8fb5-27b3a8cb402b Global mobility solution provider Bombardier Transportation announced today that a consortium formed by two of its Chinese joint ventures has won a contract to provide rolling stock, services and signalling for Beijing Capital International Airport’s (BCIA) automated people mover (APM) system.The contract, awarded to the CRRC Puzhen Bombardier Transportation Systems Co., Ltd. (PBTS) and Bombardier NUG Signalling Solutions Co., Ltd. (BNS) consortium, is valued at approximately 215 million CNY ($31 million US, 28 million euro). Bombardier Transportation owns 50 per cent of the shares in both PBTS and BNS, while PBTS is consolidated by Bombardier Transportation’s partner CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co., Limited.“We provided a 2-kilometre INNOVIA APM system to Beijing Capital International Airport that entered service just in time for the start of the 2008 Olympic Summer games and the success of this new upgrade project is just as essential to Beijing Airport. We are proud to make a contribution to improving passenger mobility within one of the world’s busiest airports. Currently operating in over 30 airports / cities worldwide, we are confident that, in the future, our APM systems will continue to safely and efficiently move millions of passengers in many more airports and cites across the globe,” said Jianwei Zhang, President, Bombardier Transportation China. The contract’s scope will upgrade BCIA’s existing 18 BOMBARDIER INNOVIA APM 100 cars and provide an additional nine BOMBARDIER INNOVIA APM 300 cars, including the BOMBARDIER MITRAC Train Control and Management System (TCMS) and the MITRAC Propulsion equipment provided by Bombardier NUG Propulsion System Co. Ltd. (BNP) joint venture in China. The consortium between PBTS and BNS will also upgrade the signalling system and other wayside equipment from BOMBARDIER CITYFLO 550 to CITYFLO 650. The seamless coordination among the three Bombardier Chinese joint ventures will ensure the project’s high-quality and on time delivery.The type of APM system provided by Bombardier and PBTS has already been selected by some of the world’s busiest airports. In China, Beijing, Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Chengdu airports have selected INNOVIA APM for their airport mobility systems while the cities of Guangzhou Zhujiangxincheng and Shanghai Pujiang have chosen it for their urban transport lines. This proven mobility solution’s reliability and dependability has won the trust of operators worldwide and has become the first choice for airport’s looking to provide efficient, safe and seamless connectivity for their passengers. Moving forward, PBTS will continue contributing to the development of urban spaces and airport mobility by providing the most advanced, medium-volume rubber tire system and services solutions.Bombardier Transportation is the full solution provider across the entire mobility value chain. From vehicles and propulsion to services and design, Bombardier Transportation in China has seven joint ventures, six wholly foreign-owned enterprises, and more than 8,000 employees. Together, the joint ventures have delivered 4,500 railway passenger cars, 580 electric locomotives and over 2,500 metro cars, Monorail, APMs, and trams to China’s growing rail transit markets. It is also a major signalling supplier to the Chinese high-speed network and through its joint ventures, propulsion equipment and signalling systems are utilized in a total of 30 Chinese cities.About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry’s broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 40,650 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.About Bombardier

With over 68,000 employees, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries as well as a broad portfolio of products and services for the business aviation, commercial aviation and rail transportation markets. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. The company is recognized on the 2019 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World Index. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .Notes to editors

