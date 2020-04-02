Constellation Software Announces a Change to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Meredith (Sam) Hayes has decided not to stand for re-election as a director of the Company at its upcoming Annual General Meeting of shareholders to be held on May 8, 2020.

We would like to thank Sam on behalf of our shareholders and employees for his board service and contributions. During Sam’s 7-year tenure on the board, our revenues grew by more than 3-fold, and the number of Constellation employees grew by more than 4-fold. I’m sad to see Sam go. I valued his counsel, pragmatism, curiosity and willingness to consider the unconventional. He was imperturbable and encouraged our experiments. He also made sure that we reflected upon what we learned from them. I think he made us better managers.Everyone on our board wishes him well. Mark Leonard

