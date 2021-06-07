Constellation Software Completes Agreement with Fair Isaac Corporation to Purchase Its Collection and Recovery Business

SAN JOSE, Calif. and TORONTO, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FICO (NYSE:FICO), a leading predictive analytics and decision management software company, and Constellation Software Inc. (“Constellation”) (TSX: CSU) jointly announced today that they have completed the sale of FICO’s Collection and Recovery business to Constellation’s Jonas Software operating group, a leading provider of enterprise management software solutions.

For this divestiture, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to FICO and Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP served as legal counsel to FICO.

About Constellation Software

Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses that provide mission critical software solutions.

For further information, contact:

Constellation Software Inc.

Jamal Baksh, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (416) 861-9677

jbaksh@csisoftware.com

www.csisoftware.com

About Jonas Software

Jonas is a global provider of vertical market software solutions, serving a multitude of industries. As an operating group of Constellation Software Inc., Jonas acquires, manages, and builds software businesses that provide specialized, mission-critical, enterprise solutions. Jonas companies invest in becoming leaders in their industries by ensuring that the products and services they offer meet the requirements of their clients in the present and future time horizons. Jonas helps companies improve their operations, grow through organic initiatives, and seek acquisitions to strengthen their market offerings.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 195 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the US and other countries.

Learn more at https://www.fico.com.

For further information, contact:

Greg Jawski for FICO

Email: greg.jawski@porternovelli.com

Phone: +1 212-601-8248

CBJ Newsmakers