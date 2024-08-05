Skip to content
Constellation Software Inc. and Topicus.Com Inc. Announce Results for Topicus.com Inc. for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2025

TORONTO, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV:TOI) in a joint release with Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) today announced financial results for Topicus.com Inc. (“Topicus” or the “Company”) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. Please note that all amounts referred to in this press release are in Euros unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and the accompanying notes, our Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements of Topicus.com Inc. for the year ended December 31, 2024, which we prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and the Company’s annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on Topicus.com Inc.’s website www.topicus.com. Additional information about Topicus.com Inc. is also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Q2 2025 Headlines:

  • Revenue increased 20% (5% organic growth) to €372.0 million compared to €311.2 million in Q2 2024.
  • Net income increased 54% to €41.5 million (€0.31 on a diluted per share basis) from €26.9 million (€0.21 on a diluted per share basis).
  • Acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of €210.3 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of €30.5 million resulting in total consideration of €240.8 million.
  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) decreased €23.8 million to negative €14.9 million compared to €8.8 million in Q2 2024.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) decreased €12.9 million to negative €16.7 million compared to negative €3.8 million in Q2 2024.

Total revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was €372.0 million, an increase of 20%, or €60.8 million, compared to €311.2 million for the comparable period in 2024. For the first six months of 2025 total revenues were €727.6 million, an increase of 18%, or €109.9 million, compared to €617.8 million for the comparable period in 2024. The increase for both the three and six-month periods compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 5% and 4% respectively. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 increased €14.5 million to €41.5 million compared to €26.9 million for the same period in 2024. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €0.31 in the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to €0.21 for the same period in 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025 net income increased €56.4 million to €111.6 million compared to €55.2 million for the same period in 2024. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €0.85 in the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to €0.43 for the same period in 2024. 

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, CFO were negative €14.9 million compared to €8.8 million for the same period in 2024. Many of the businesses invoice customers for annual software maintenance fees in Q1 each year resulting in a disproportionate amount of cash being received in the first quarter as compared to the remaining three quarters. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, CFO increased €20.2 million to €256.5 million compared to €236.3 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 9%.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, FCFA2S was negative €16.7 million compared to negative €3.8 million for the same period in 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, FCFA2S increased €14.9 million to €145.0 million compared to €130.1 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 11%. 

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Topicus or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Topicus assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received, and the proceeds from sale of interest rate caps. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. Topicus believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Topicus does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While Topicus could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, Topicus’ objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet Topicus’ hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

                 
      Three months ended
June 30,		       Six months ended
June 30,		  
      2025 2024       2025 2024  
    (€ in millions)   (€ in millions)
                     
Net cash flows from operating activities     (14.9 ) 8.8         256.5   236.3    
Adjusted for:                    
Interest paid on lease obligations     (0.7 ) (0.5 )       (1.4 ) (0.9 )  
Interest paid on other facilities     (4.3 ) (6.7 )       (9.0 ) (9.9 )  
Credit facility transaction costs     (3.2 ) (0.3 )       (3.3 ) (0.3 )  
Payments of lease obligations     (7.2 ) (6.1 )       (14.0 ) (11.9 )  
Property and equipment purchased     (3.8 ) (1.8 )       (6.7 ) (4.4 )  
Interest and dividends received     8.3           8.6      
                     
      (25.8 ) (6.6 )       230.7   208.8    
Less amount attributable to                    
non-controlling interests     9.1   2.8         (85.7 ) (78.7 )  
                     
Free cash flow available to shareholders     (16.7 ) (3.8 )       145.0   130.1    
                     
Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.                    
 

About Topicus.com Inc.

Topicus’ subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOI”. Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “CSU”. Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:
Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-9677
[email protected]
www.topicus.com

SOURCE: TOPICUS.COM INC.

     
Topicus.com Inc.    
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
                 
Unaudited              
      June 30, 2025   December 31, 2024   June 30, 2024  
                 
Assets              
                 
Current assets:              
  Cash   249,254   206,157   233,749  
  Accounts receivable   155,305   142,791   121,629  
  Unbilled revenue   59,780   45,415   47,740  
  Inventories   7,424   4,930   4,970  
  Other assets   78,311   55,107   62,955  
      550,075   454,400   471,043  
                 
Non-current assets:              
  Property and equipment   27,698   23,245   21,007  
  Right of use assets   94,822   75,666   62,147  
  Deferred income taxes   25,614   19,905   21,089  
  Equity securities   395,677      
  Other assets   36,056   11,983   13,130  
  Intangible assets 1,195,438   950,670   933,837  
      1,775,305   1,081,470   1,051,209  
                 
Total assets   2,325,380   1,535,870   1,522,252  
                 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity              
                 
Current liabilities:              
  Topicus Revolving Credit Facility and current portion of Term and other loans 142,506   225,718   246,155  
  Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   254,931   250,361   177,887  
  Deferred revenue   319,820   166,593   279,338  
  Provisions   2,001   2,582   1,638  
  Acquisition holdback payables   20,536   13,073   15,270  
  Lease obligations   28,685   23,629   21,749  
  Income taxes payable   29,840   18,233   20,616  
      798,319   700,189   762,653  
                 
Non-current liabilities:              
  Term and other loans   341,267   49,300   89,880  
  Deferred income taxes   199,526   145,911   145,807  
  Acquisition holdback payables   34,759   10,061   7,069  
  Lease obligations   67,480   53,188   41,478  
  Other liabilities   57,664   45,825   38,491  
      700,696   304,285   322,726  
                 
Total liabilities   1,499,015   1,004,474   1,085,379  
                 
                 
Shareholders’ Equity:              
  Capital stock   39,412   39,412   39,412  
  Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   125,668   5,584   3,667  
  Retained earnings   338,596   266,281   208,991  
  Non-controlling interests   322,688   220,119   184,802  
      826,365   531,396   436,873  
                 
                 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   2,325,380   1,535,870   1,522,252  
                 
Topicus.com Inc.                
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss)
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
             
Unaudited                
      Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,
      2025     2024     2025     2024  
                   
Revenue                
License   10,435     8,169     19,831     17,334  
Professional services   88,218     79,308     170,523     154,314  
Hardware and other   8,471     5,037     15,790     10,588  
Maintenance and other recurring   264,907     218,674     521,482     435,522  
      372,032     311,189     727,627     617,757  
Expenses                
Staff   206,036     177,462     403,924     350,577  
Hardware   4,653     3,570     8,778     8,190  
Third party license, maintenance and professional services 32,074     23,705     60,496     47,056  
Occupancy   2,896     2,679     5,854     5,389  
Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 15,699     12,904     30,292     24,887  
Professional fees   7,134     5,183     14,742     10,274  
Other, net   5,402     4,060     11,028     8,365  
Depreciation   9,977     8,438     19,353     16,450  
Amortization of intangible assets   39,294     33,410     76,146     65,082  
      323,164     271,409     630,612     536,271  
                   
Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets             633  
Bargain purchase (gain)   (154 )       (154 )   (323 )
Finance and other (income) expenses   (9,239 )   (371 )   (14,497 )   (844 )
(Increase) decrease in the fair value of equity securities         (32,789 )    
Finance costs   6,575     6,807     12,764     12,277  
      (2,818 )   6,435     (34,676 )   11,744  
                   
Income (loss) before income taxes   51,686     33,344     131,691     69,742  
                   
Current income tax expense (recovery)   18,738     13,447     37,485     28,530  
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)   (8,536 )   (7,041 )   (17,407 )   (14,039 )
Income tax expense (recovery)   10,202     6,406     20,079     14,491  
                   
Net income (loss)   41,484     26,938     111,612     55,252  
                   
Net income (loss) attributable to:                
Equity holders of Topicus   25,858     17,018     70,669     35,107  
Non-controlling interests   15,625     9,920     40,943     20,145  
Net income (loss)   41,484     26,938     111,612     55,252  
                   
Weighted average shares                
  Basic shares outstanding   83,098,544     82,883,874     83,083,791     82,539,759  
  Diluted shares outstanding   129,841,819     129,841,819     129,841,819     129,841,819  
                   
Earnings (loss) per common share of Topicus                
  Basic   0.31     0.21     0.85     0.43  
  Diluted   0.31     0.21     0.85     0.43  
                   
Topicus.com Inc.                    
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)                
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
                 
Unaudited                
    Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,
    2025     2024     2025     2024  
                     
Net income (loss)   41,484     26,938     111,612     55,252  
                     
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):                  
                     
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other (9,671 )   1,244     (8,375 )   3,170  
                     
Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss):                  
                     
Changes in the fair value of equity investments at FVOCI 82,236         193,333      
                     
Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income tax 72,565     1,244     184,958     3,170  
                     
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 114,049     28,182     296,570     58,422  
                     
Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:                  
Equity holders of Topicus   47,866     651     120,085     1,277  
Non-controlling interests   24,699     593     64,873     1,894  
Total other comprehensive income (loss)   72,565     1,244     184,958     3,170  
                     
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:                  
Equity holders of Topicus   73,724     17,670     190,754     36,383  
Non-controlling interests   40,325     10,513     105,816     22,038  
Total comprehensive income (loss)   114,049     28,182     296,570     58,422  
Topicus.com Inc.            
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity (Deficiency)        
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
               
Unaudited            
Six months ended June 30, 2025            
         
    Capital Stock Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interests Total equity
               
Balance at January 1, 2025 39,412 5,584   266,281 311,277 220,119   531,396  
               
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:            
               
  Net income (loss)   70,669 70,669 40,943   111,612  
               
Foreign currency translation differences from            
foreign operations and other, net of income tax and changes in the fair value of equity investments at FVOCI 120,085   120,085 64,873   184,958  
               
Total other comprehensive income (loss)            
  for the period 120,085   120,085 64,873   184,958  
               
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 120,085   70,669 190,754 105,816   296,570  
               
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity            
               
  Other movements in non-controlling interests and equity (0 ) 12 12 18   31  
               
  Exchange of Topicus Coop ordinary units held by non-controlling interests to subordinate voting shares of Topicus   1,633 1,633 (1,633 )  
               
  Dividends paid to non-controlling interests   (1,632 ) (1,632 )
               
Balance at June 30, 2025 39,412 125,668   338,596 503,677 322,688   826,365  
Topicus.com Inc.            
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity (Deficiency)        
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
               
Unaudited            
Six months ended June 30, 2024            
               
         
    Capital Stock Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interests Total equity
               
Balance at January 1, 2024 39,412 2,390 297,382   339,185   253,299   592,483  
               
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:            
               
Net income (loss) 35,107   35,107   20,145   55,252  
               
Other comprehensive income (loss)            
               
Foreign currency translation differences from            
foreign operations and other, net of income tax 1,277   1,277   1,894   3,170  
               
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period 1,277   1,277   1,894   3,170  
               
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 1,277 35,107   36,383   22,038   58,422  
               
               
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity            
               
  Other movements in non-controlling interests and equity (91 ) (91 ) (64 ) (155 )
               
  Exchange of Topicus Coop ordinary units held by non-controlling interests to subordinate voting shares of Topicus 4,235   4,235   (4,235 )  
               
  Dividends paid to shareholders of the Company (127,641 ) (127,641 )   (127,641 )
               
  Return of capital to non-controlling interests     (9,048 ) (9,048 )
               
  Dividends paid to non-controlling interests     (77,188 ) (77,188 )
               
Balance at June 30, 2024 39,412 3,667 208,991   252,071   184,802   436,873  
Topicus.com Inc.                
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows              
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
               
Unaudited                
        Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,
        2025     2024     2025     2024  
                     
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:              
  Net income (loss)   41,484     26,938     111,612     55,252  
  Adjustments for:                
    Depreciation   9,977     8,438     19,353     16,450  
    Amortization of intangible assets 39,294     33,410     76,146     65,082  
    Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets       0         633  
    Bargain purchase (gain)   (154 )       (154 )   (323 )
    Finance and other expenses (income)   (9,239 )   (371 )   (14,497 )   (844 )
    (Increase) decrease in the fair value of equity securities           (32,789 )    
    Finance costs   6,575     6,807     12,764     12,277  
    Income tax expense (recovery) 10,202     6,406     20,079     14,491  
  Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities              
    exclusive of effects of business combinations (97,574 )   (58,970 )   92,959     96,038  
  Transaction costs associated with equity securities classified as FVOCI   (0 )       (1,659 )    
  Income taxes (paid) received (15,508 )   (13,849 )   (27,311 )   (22,749 )
  Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities (14,944 )   8,809     256,503     236,306  
                     
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:              
  Interest paid on lease obligations   (719 )   (481 )   (1,381 )   (937 )
  Interest paid on other facilities   (4,307 )   (6,727 )   (9,015 )   (9,888 )
  Net increase (decrease) in Topicus Revolving Credit Facility (115,000 )   (20,000 )   (85,000 )   85,000  
  Proceeds from issuance of Loan   200,000         200,000      
  Proceeds from issuance of term and other loans 95,400     28,917     113,410     29,733  
  Return of capital to non-controlling interests       (9,048 )       (9,048 )
  Repayments of term and other loans (3,526 )   (1,983 )   (14,111 )   (5,667 )
  Credit facility transaction costs (3,187 )   (314 )   (3,278 )   (314 )
  Payments of lease obligations   (7,177 )   (6,116 )   (14,005 )   (11,933 )
  Dividends paid to non-controlling interests   (1,595 )   (2,649 )   (1,632 )   (77,188 )
  Dividends paid to shareholders of the Company               (127,641 )
  Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities 159,890     (18,401 )   184,988     (127,884 )
                     
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:              
  Acquisition of businesses (210,244 )   (10,289 )   (249,657 )   (46,831 )
  Cash obtained with acquired businesses   20,804     5,095     28,738     12,119  
  Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts (2,935 )   (5,019 )   (9,233 )   (9,233 )
  Purchase of equity securities of Asseco Poland S.A.           (167,977 )    
  (Increase) decrease in restricted cash   343         (82 )   (6,000 )
  Interest, dividends and other proceeds received 8,302         8,557      
  Property and equipment purchased (3,768 )   (1,751 )   (6,666 )   (4,406 )
  Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities (187,499 )   (11,964 )   (396,321 )   (54,350 )
                     
Effect of foreign currency on              
  cash and cash equivalents (4,500 )   706     (2,072 )   618  
                     
Increase (decrease) in cash (47,053 )   (20,850 )   43,097     54,690  
                     
Cash, beginning of period 296,307     254,599     206,157     179,059  
                     
Cash, end of period 249,254     233,749     249,254     233,749  
                     


