Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

TORONTO, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on directors at its May 8, 2020 annual shareholders’ meeting. Each of the eleven nominees listed in the Corporation’s management proxy circular dated March 30, 2020 was elected as a director. Voting was conducted by ballot with the following voting results:

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting held earlier today will be filed with the Canadian securities regulators.

About Constellation Software Inc.Constellation’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “CSU”. Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.For further information:

