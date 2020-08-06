Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Special Shareholders’ Meeting

TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on directors at its August 5, 2020 special shareholders’ meeting. Each of the four nominees listed in the Corporation’s management proxy circular dated June 29, 2020 was elected as a director. Voting was conducted by ballot with the following voting results:

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the special meeting held earlier today will be filed with the Canadian securities regulators.

About Constellation Software Inc.Constellation’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “CSU”. Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.For further information:

Jamal Baksh

Chief Financial Officer

416-861-9677

info@csisoftware.com

www.csisoftware.com





CBJ Newsmakers