Constellation Software’s Harris Operating Group Completes Acquisition of Allscripts Hospitals and Large Physician Practices Business Segment

TORONTO, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Constellation Software Inc. (“Constellation”) (TSX:CSU) announced today that it has, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, N. Harris Computer Corporation (“Harris”), completed the purchase from Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (“Allscripts”) of Allscripts’ Hospitals and Large Physician Practices business segment.

About the Harris Operating Group

Harris provides mission critical software solutions for the Public Sector, Healthcare, Utilities and Private Sector verticals throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Harris’ focus is on creating long-term relationships with its customers and ensuring that it meets the changing needs of its customers over time. Further information about Harris may be obtained from its website at www.harriscomputer.com.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “CSU”. Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

