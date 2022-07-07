Continental Tire Canada Announces New Partnership with Tree Canada

Mississauga,ON., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Continental is proud to announce its latest partnership with Tree Canada in the united front to advance efforts in a cleaner and more sustainable future. Through Tree Canada’s Partners in Planting program, Continental Tire intends to invest in a program with Tree Canada and support the tree planting initiative by hosting a planting event.

Since 1871, Continental has been developing pioneering technologies and proprietary services that facilitate sustainable and connected mobility of people and goods. Thriving to be the most progressive tire company, environmental and social responsibility is at the top of Continental’s goals. Tree Canada is the only national non-profit organization dedicated to planting and nurturing trees in rural and urban environments in every province across Canada. They plant the right trees in the right places and provide them with the best opportunity to take root and thrive. With their partners and sponsors, Tree Canada has planted more than 84 million trees.

“It is an honour and privilege to partner with Tree Canada,” said Okan Sen, Continental Tire Canada’s National Marketing Manager. “Through this initiative, we will be investing with Tree Canada in the future of our green spaces in our communities. Sustainability within the manufacturing plants, R&D studies such as ContiRe.Tex technology using polyester yarn obtained from used PET bottles, logistics, and extending tire life cycles to reduce waste are among our many global initiatives supporting the environment at Continental. Still, this one will be our local contribution to support the fight against climate change and our local way of giving back to nature, wildlife, and our communities”. Explained Sen.

“Tree Canada’s mission is to inspire, educate and enable Canadians to plant and nurture trees to improve lives and address climate change” says Nicole Hurtubise, CEO, Tree Canada. “We are thrilled that Continental Tire Canada shares the same goals, and we are grateful for their support to help us grow better places to live.”

The tree planting event will take place in the Fall of 2022 with the participation of Continental Tire Canada employees.

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent, and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2021, Continental generated sales of €33.8 billion and currently employs more than 190,000 people in 58 countries and markets. On October 8, 2021, the company celebrated its 150th anniversary.

The Tires group sector has 24 production and development locations worldwide. Continental is one of the leading tire manufacturers with more than 57,000 employees and posted sales of €11.8 billion in 2021 in this group sector. Continental ranks among the technology leaders in tire production and offers a broad product range for passenger cars, commercial and special-purpose vehicles as well as two-wheelers. Through continuous investment in research and development, Continental makes a major contribution to safe, cost effective and ecologically efficient mobility. The portfolio of the tire business includes services for the tire trade and fleet applications, as well as digital management systems for tires.



CBJ Newsmakers