Continental Tire Canada Appoints Charles Holtmann as New Managing Director

Mississauga, ON., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The world-renowned automotive technology and tire supplier Continental Tire has appointed Charles Holtmann as the new Managing Director of their tire division in Canada. Holtmann will manage sales and support for the multiple tire segments across the Canadian markets, including passenger and light truck, commercial and specialty, in addition to his role as head truck tire sales. Continental Tire Canada is a Continental AG sector and the head office for all tire-related sales and marketing activities within Canada.

Born in Winnipeg, Holtmann joined Continental AG in 2003 with the Industrial Tire business based in Hannover, Germany. Following his tenure in Germany, Holtmann held management positions in Southeast Asia and China before returning to Canada in 2019 to manage the Canadian Truck Tire Business. His career has seen an expansive view of the industry throughout multiple markets, from Asia to Europe, and he comes with an extensive portfolio of experience in various roles within the tire industry. Holtmann has shown leadership and effective management throughout his career and will continue to steer Continental Tire Canada toward success.

“I’m delighted to be in Canada and to continue driving the success story of our great products, brand and local team in the Marketplace.”

Holtmann will succeed Matthew Livigni, who served as Managing Director at Continental Tire Canada for five years. Livigni has been with Continental for over 30 years and has seen many accomplishments throughout his career. Livigni will take on the role of General Market Manager for South Africa effective January 1, 2023.

“Building the team, steering the business and serving on the TRAC board over the past 8 years in Canada have been some of the best years of my life and career.” Said Matthew Livigni, Managing Director, Continental Tire Canada. “I wish Charles all the best as I pass him the baton and am proud to leave him with one of the best teams in the Continental organization worldwide.” Stated Livigni.

Holtmann will begin his new position on January 1, 2023.

About Continental

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent, and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2021, Continental generated sales of €33.8 billion and currently employs more than 190,000 people in 58 countries and markets. On October 8, 2021, the company celebrated its 150th anniversary.

The Tires group sector has 24 production and development locations worldwide. Continental is one of the leading tire manufacturers with more than 57,000 employees and posted sales of €11.8 billion in 2021 in this group sector. Continental ranks among the technology leaders in tire production and offers a broad product range for passenger cars, commercial and special-purpose vehicles as well as two-wheelers. Through continuous investment in research and development, Continental makes a major contribution to safe, cost effective and ecologically efficient mobility. The portfolio of the tire business includes services for the tire trade and fleet applications, as well as digital management systems for tires.

Attachment



CBJ Newsmakers