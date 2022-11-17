Continental Tire Canada Discontinues Single-Use Plastic Tire Bags.

Mississauga, ON., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Following suit from grocery and retail stores, the use and application of plastic tire bags will be no more for Continental Tire Canada. In compliance with the government ban on single-use plastics, set for December 20th, 2022, Continental Tire Canada will stop procurement of single-use tire bags on December 1st, 2022. It will offer a new solution with reusable bags made from recycled materials in the first quarter of 2023. Earlier this year, the Government of Canada released a report on plastic pollution. They found that an estimated 3 268 kt of the 4 667 kt of plastic that entered the Canadian market in 2016 were discarded as waste.

Sustainability is anchored in the foundation of Continental Tire’s values and continues to drive the economy’s ongoing transformation towards a healthy ecosystem for sustainable mobility and industries. The tire mogul has developed pioneering technologies and proprietary services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and goods since 1871. With the goal of becoming the world’s leading tire company, the company places emphasis on environmental and social responsibility. A key aspect of Continental’s environmental strategy is to make business sustainable at all levels.

About Continental

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent, and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2021, Continental generated sales of €33.8 billion and currently employs more than 190,000 people in 58 countries and markets. On October 8, 2021, the company celebrated its 150th anniversary.

The Tires group sector has 24 production and development locations worldwide. Continental is one of the leading tire manufacturers with more than 57,000 employees and posted sales of €11.8 billion in 2021 in this group sector. Continental ranks among the technology leaders in tire production and offers a broad product range for passenger cars, commercial and special-purpose vehicles as well as two-wheelers. Through continuous investment in research and development, Continental makes a major contribution to safe, cost effective and ecologically efficient mobility. The portfolio of the tire business includes services for the tire trade and fleet applications, as well as digital management systems for tires.



CBJ Newsmakers