Continental Tire Canada Tree Planting Event a Great Success

Mississauga, ON., Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mississauga, ON. — September 28, 2022. Employees of Continental Tire Canada geared up for a beautiful fall day of planting trees. Gloves and shovel in hand, Continental staff were joined by Tree Canada and City of Mississauga employees at Ashgate Park and dug deep for a sustainable cause. Staff not only enjoyed the camaraderie of working together towards environmental goals but assisted the city of Mississauga in reaching its goal of planting 1 million trees by 2032. The 125 trees planted will benefit the environment, increase wildlife habitat, improve soil and water conservation, remove pollutants from the air, store carbon, regulate temperature extremes and help in the fight against climate change.

In efforts to be the most progressive tire company, Continental prioritizes environmental and social responsibility. Tree Canada is the only national non-profit organization dedicated to planting and nurturing trees in rural and urban environments, in every province across the country. They plant the right trees in the right places, giving them the best chance to take root and thrive. Tree Canada has planted over 84 million trees in collaboration with their partners and sponsors.

“It has truly been a day of privilege and pride for our Canadian Team, digging shoulder to shoulder with Tree Canada, making our personal contribution and showing our collective commitment to the fight against climate change as an organization” said Okan Sen, National Marketing Manager for Continental Tire Canada.

“This is the first year we’ve partnered with Continental, and we’re absolutely delighted to plant trees with Continental Tire Canada in Mississauga. Together, we planted 125 trees in an urban park, all of which are native to Ontario. These trees will not only have a significant impact on wildlife in the park, but they will also offer great environmental and human benefits. Walking into a park full of trees makes us feel wonderful, and animals and pollinating insects will benefit from the trees we planted.” Said Celia Johnstone, Community Advisor for Tree Canada.

The event was a great success; by planting trees, everyone can make a difference in the environment.

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent, and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2021, Continental generated sales of €33.8 billion and currently employs more than 190,000 people in 58 countries and markets. On October 8, 2021, the company celebrated its 150th anniversary.

The Tires group sector has 24 production and development locations worldwide. Continental is one of the leading tire manufacturers with more than 57,000 employees and posted sales of €11.8 billion in 2021 in this group sector. Continental ranks among the technology leaders in tire production and offers a broad product range for passenger cars, commercial and special-purpose vehicles as well as two-wheelers. Through continuous investment in research and development, Continental makes a major contribution to safe, cost effective and ecologically efficient mobility. The portfolio of the tire business includes services for the tire trade and fleet applications, as well as digital management systems for tires.

