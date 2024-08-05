Contractor with Expired Authorization Fined $10,000 for Fuel Safety Violations

Toronto, ON, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glen Robinson and Sons Plumbing and Heating (Glen Robinson & Sons) has been fined $10,000, plus a 25% victim surcharge, for safety violations related to a furnace installation under Ontario Regulation 212/01: Gaseous Fuels of the Technical Standards and Safety Act, 2000.

In 2021, Glen Robinson & Sons installed a furnace at a property in Metcalfe, Ontario, but failed to affix the required pressure test tag upon completion. Without this tag, the homeowner could not change propane suppliers. Despite requests, the company refused to return to install the tag.

Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) also found that Glen Robinson & Sons did not hold a valid TSSA contractor registration at the time of the furnace installation. In Ontario, all contractors working on fuel-burning equipment must be registered with TSSA and renew their registrations annually to continue operating legally. The company’s fuels contractor registration had expired for over 10 years and was only reinstated in October 2025.

“Contractors must ensure their TSSA registration is current before carrying out any work on fuel-burning equipment,” said Owen Kennedy, Director of Fuels Safety, TSSA. “In Ontario, only contractors with active registration are legally authorized to operate. This registration serves as an essential credential, validating that a business meets the qualifications and safety standards required to perform technical work on fuel equipment.”

TSSA’s licensees are responsible for renewing their licences or registrations with TSSA to operate legally in Ontario. Devices, facilities, contractors, and businesses regulated by TSSA that operate without a valid licence or registration may pose a risk to public safety. If a regulated party fails to renew or reinstate their authorization, TSSA will take regulatory actions, which may include shutting down equipment or pursuing court proceedings for offences.

TSSA’s Lapsed Authorization Policy outlines the scope of lapsed authorizations, licensee responsibilities, and the process for reinstatement. For more information, please visit: TSSA’s website.

About TSSA

The Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) is one of Ontario’s public safety regulators mandated by the Government of Ontario to enforce provincial safety regulations and enhance public safety. Throughout Ontario, TSSA regulates the safety of amusement devices, boilers and pressure vessels, elevating devices, fuels, operating engineers, and ski lifts. Its range of safety services include public education and consumer information, certification, licensing and registration, engineering design review, inspections, investigations, safety management consultation, compliance support and enforcement and prosecution activities. The organization’s vision is to be a valued advocate and recognized authority in public safety.



