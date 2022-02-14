Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Recognized as Elite 150 on CRN’s 2022 MSP 500 List

TORONTO and GATINEAU, Québec, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (“Converge” or “the Company”) (TSX:CTS) (FSE:0ZB) (OTCQX:CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Converge to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2022. CRN’s annual MSP 500 list identifies the leading service providers in North America whose forward-thinking approaches to managed services are changing the landscape of the IT channel, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions, while maximizing their return on investment.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services. Converge was chosen for the Elite 150 category based on the company’s dedication to empowering organizations to leverage intricate technologies while helping them keep a strict focus on their core business goals within budgets.

“In addition to having to adjust their own business operations to account for the changed conditions during the pandemic, MSPs have also seen increased demand for their managed communications, collaboration and security services,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The solution providers on our 2022 MSP 500 list deserve credit for their innovative and game-changing approaches to managed services in these unpredictable times, as well as their ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems without straining IT budgets.”

“Converge is proud to place on the Elite 150 of this year’s CRN MSP 500 list,” stated Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge. “We worked hard to grow our Managed Services practice in 2021, and this award is a testament to the dedication of the Converge team over the last year. It’s exciting to see that effort pay off in being ranked as one of the top forward-thinking Managed Services technology providers and consultants in North America.”

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

