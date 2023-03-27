Cookin Announces Offer with American Express Canada

Toronto, ON, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Cookin, the new homemade food delivery app in Canada, announced today their offer with American Express Canada, which will provide eligible American Express Cardmembers with the personal experience of delivered homemade meals.

Starting March 24, 2023, eligible American Express Cardmembers in Toronto can earn a $50 statement credit with Cookin. Cardmembers will be able to discover dishes from local chefs and food creators that represent Toronto’s diverse culinary cuisines, from exquisite Italian to spicy Caribbean and much more.

“We are thrilled to provide eligible American Express Cardmembers with an exclusive Cookin offer,” said Morley Ivers, CEO of Cookin. “Cookin is all about home cooked food, made with a lot of love. We want to bring the joy of cooking and sharing homemade meals to more people throughout the Toronto community, and this collaboration is a great way for us to do that.”

Customers can discover a diverse variety of food made by local chefs out of their certified home kitchens. And Cooks, all of whom are accredited food handlers, have the freedom to build their own business and share their passion for food creation in whatever way works best for them, while gaining access to a community of customers, business development and marketing support.

“We are always looking for new ways to add differentiated value for our Cardmembers,” said Vanessa Crooker, Vice President, Brand, Lifestyle & Partnerships, American Express Canada. “Our collaboration with Cookin is a natural fit, as we both share a commitment to supporting local small businesses and providing unique dining experiences to our customers.”

Upon enrollment in the Offer, eligible American Express Cardmembers in Toronto will receive a $50 statement credit after making qualifying purchases of at least $50 on the Cookin app by June 24, 2023, using their eligible American Express Card. Eligible Cardmembers can enroll for the Offer through American Express Online Services or the American Express App.

ABOUT COOKIN

Cookin is a food delivery app where customers can discover a diverse variety of food made by local chefs out of their Cookin-certified home kitchens. A homemade meal made by a passionate cook hits different. And it feels way better to support local over fast food. The world needs more home Cookin. Learn more at https://www.cookin.com/.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS IN CANADA

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. American Express was established in Canada in 1853 and offers a variety of consumer and business products. Learn more at americanexpress.ca and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Youtube.



