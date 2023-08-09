Coors Original Legacy Lift sets out to help Canadian entrepreneurs kick-start their business journey

TORONTO, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This year, to celebrate the Coors legacy inspired by the original recipe from 1873, Coors Original is inviting Canadian entrepreneurs and business owners to establish a story of their own with the Coors Original Legacy Lift. Through the Legacy Lift grant, Canadians currently on their business journey will have the chance to apply for a chance to attend the Legacy Lift pitch event in Toronto on September 6, where they’ll share their best elevator pitch directly to Coors for a chance to win $40,000 in funding.

Business legacies often celebrate lasting accomplishments and highlight previous achievements to showcase their successes. But all legacies have to start somewhere on their journey. Taking a passion from on the side to serious requires not only relentless commitment, determination, and grit, but also the funds and support network to fuel it. Coors Original developed the Legacy Lift to help a passionate Canadian turn their passion project into a reality by providing significant support during the beginning of its development and growth through monetary funds and mentorship. The $40,000 grant intentionally aligns with the average spend required by small business owners in their first year of business, according to research from Shopify .

“We understand the challenges that come with turning a passion project into a business, and we want to help turn these dreams into reality,” said Leslie Malcolm, Senior Brand Director at Molson Coors Beverage Company and Coors Original Legacy Mentor. “As we developed Legacy Lift, it was important to us that we provided a form of support that could truly go the extra mile for someone just starting their journey. That is why we are not only providing $40,000 in funding but also a unique mentorship opportunity to gain insight and inspiration.”

Coors Original is looking for businesses that are founded in Canada and have the potential to make a lasting impact on their communities. Along with possessing the shared values of Coors Original, owners should demonstrate a passion for their craft and clear grit, courage, conviction, and willingness to persevere through hardships.

Starting today, eligible Canadian business owners can apply for Coors Original’s Legacy Lift grant by submitting a 150-second video about their business and how they plan to build a lasting legacy at coorsoriginal.ca/legacylift by August 23 at 11:59 p.m. EDT. Five finalists will be selected to travel to Toronto on September 6 to share their elevator pitch with Legacy Mentor, Leslie Malcolm, for a chance to win the Legacy Lift grant, along with a 1:1 virtual mentorship session with David Coors himself.

*Must be legal drinking age. No purchase necessary. Mathematical skill-testing question applies. For full contest details, visit coorsoriginal.ca/legacylift .

