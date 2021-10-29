COP26: WWF-Canada experts on the ground and available for interview

Toronto, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Experts from WWF-Canada will be on the ground in Glasgow, UK, participating in and hosting two events of national importance at the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference (COP26). They and others from WWF-Canada will be available for interviews on a range of subjects, such as nature-based climate solutions (including the protection and stewarding of carbon-rich ecosystems), the importance of respecting Indigenous governance for Indigenous-led conservation, and the powerful benefits of fighting climate and biodiversity crises at the same time.

At COP 26:

Nov. 4, 5:30 a.m. ET: Inuit resilience and solutions to climate change in Arctic ecosystems

This Inuit Circumpolar Council panel, supported by Brandon Laforest, senior specialist, Arctic species and ecosystems at WWF-Canada, explores Inuit knowledge and perspectives on climate change, resiliency and adaptations in northern ecosystems. The discussion will demonstrate how, through stewardship of natural systems and based on thousands of years of lived experience in ever-changing land and seascapes, circumpolar communities are central to achieving resilience and adaptation in the Arctic region and beyond. Panelists include:

Jimmy Oleekatalik — Manager, Spence Bay Hunters and Trappers Association; Manager, Aviqtuuq Inuit Protected and Conserved Area project

Dr. Dalee Sambo Dorough — Inuit Circumpolar Council Chair

Dr. Victoria Qutuuq Buschman — Conservation Research Fellow, Greenland Institute of Natural Resources

Brian Pottle – President, National Inuit Youth Council (Canada)

Adelaine Ahmasuk – Emerging Leader, Inuit Circumpolar Council (Alaska)

For more information and media requests please contact Brandon Laforest: blaforest@wwfcanada.org.

To watch the event via livestream register here.

Nov. 10, 11:00 a.m. ET: Canada’s massive carbon stores key to holding global warming to 1.5 ° C

James Snider, vice-president, science, knowledge and innovation at WWF-Canada, and Mary MacDonald, WWF-Canada’s senior vice-president and chief conservation officer, are presenting new research, completed in partnership with the Remote Sensing Lab at McMaster University, that highlights how important Canada’s carbon stores are to keeping global warming to 1.5°C. Other panelists include:

Vern CheeChoo — Director of Lands & Resources, Mushkegowuk Council

Angela Kane — CEO, Secwepemcúl’ecw Restoration and Stewardship Society

Dr. Alemu Gonsamo — Assistant Professor, McMaster University and Canada Research Chair, Remote Sensing of Terrestrial Ecosystems

Interviews with the panelists can be arranged following the panel on Nov. 10. Contact James Snider: jsnider@wwfcanada.org

To receive a link to this event contact Rebecca Spring: rspring@wwfcanada.org

Also available for interview:

Megan Leslie, WWF-Canada President and CEO, is available to discuss the fallout from this summer’s IPCC report, the role nature-based climate solutions play in recovering at-risk species and keeping global warming to 1.5°C, and Regenerate Canada, our 10-year plan to recover wildlife and fight climate change with nature.

For more information, contact:

Helpful links for background on key issues:

Taloyoak Working to Create Aviqtuuq Inuit Protected and Conserved Area

Natural Climate Solutions: Enhancing Canada’s Climate Change Ambitions

Two paths, one future: Our plan to Regenerate Canada

About WWF-Canada

WWF-Canada is committed to equitable and effective conservation actions that restore nature, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change. We draw on scientific analysis and Indigenous guidance to ensure all our efforts connect to a single goal: a future where wildlife, nature and people thrive. For more information visit wwf.ca.



CBJ Newsmakers