Copper Road Announces Upsized Financing

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Copper Road Resources Inc. (TSX-V: CRD) (“Copper Road” or the “Company”) announces today that due to additional investor demand it is increasing the offering size of its non-brokered private placement as previously announced on December 19, 2025. The upsized offering (the “Offering”) will consist of the sale of up to: (i) 8,747,500 common share units in the capital of the Company (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $0.035 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $349,900; (ii) 13,333,333 flow-through units of the Company (each, a “FT Unit”) at a price of $0.045 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of up $600,000; and (iii) 2,700,000 FT Units at a price of $0.05 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of up $135,000.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”). Each FT Unit consists of one common share and one Warrant of the Company each to be issued as a “flow-through share” within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 at any time on or before that date which is 18 months after the date of issuance.

The gross proceeds from the sale of FT Units will be used to incur eligible “Canadian exploration expenses” that qualify as ” flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures” as both terms are defined in Income Tax Act (Canada)(“Qualifying Expenditures“). All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the FT Units effective December 31, 2025. More specifically, it is anticipated that the proceeds from the sale of FT Units will be used for exploration of the Ben Nevis Project or on the Company’s other Ontario properties.

The proceeds from the sale of Units will be for property payments on the Ben Nevis Project as well as for general working capital.

The Company may pay finder’s fees to eligible finders in connection with the Offering. Certain insiders of Copper Road may participate in the Offering, which would constitute a “related party transaction”, as such term is defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the acquired securities by such insiders will not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

All of the securities issued and issuable in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day after the date of issuance of the securities. Completion of the Offering is subject to the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The first tranche of the Offering consisting of the issuance of 2,435,000 Units and 9,952,447 FT Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $545,260 closed on December 24, 2025. The final tranche of the Offering is anticipated to close by December 31, 2025.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Copper Road. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe Copper Road Resource’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that Copper Road Resources or its management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to Copper Road Resources, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans, statements regarding the Offering, completion and timing of closing of the final tranche(s) of the Offering, regulatory approvals, intended use of proceeds of the Offering and tax treatment of the Offering. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, failure or inability to complete the Offering on disclosed terms or at all, regulatory approval processes, failure to identify mineral resources, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, regulatory, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Copper Road Resources disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.



