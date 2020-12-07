Cordy Forms Joint Venture with Marwest Utility Services Inc.

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CORDY OILFIELD SERVICES INC. (the “Corporation” or “Cordy”) (CKK: TSX-V) announces that it has formed a joint venture (the “JV”) with Marwest Utility Services Inc. (“Marwest”). Cordy is the Manager of the JV and holds a 49% ownership interest in the JV with Marwest holding the remainder.

Marwest is headquartered in Kamloops, British Columbia and operates as a wholly-owned, 100% aboriginal company that provides services to mining, energy and transportation businesses. Marwest has partnership agreements with First Nations located throughout British Columbia (the “Partnerships”).

The JV will provide a complete range of project management, support and environmental services for the construction oil and gas pipelines; maintenance and integrity of transmission pipelines and facilities; and specialty transportation services. It is expected that the JV will provide the Partnerships with increased opportunities to achieve meaningful participation in future projects and development in their area.

The JV replaces the potential transaction to acquire the assets and business contracts of the construction and transportation companies described by Cordy in its June 19, 2019 news release.For general and investor relations information, please contact: Darrick Evong

Chief Executive Officer

IR@cordy.ca

Tel: 403-262-7667

