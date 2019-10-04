Cordy Oilfield Services Inc.: Corporate Update

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. (“Cordy”) (TSX VENTURE: CKK) announces that Luke Caplette has resigned as Cordy’s Chief Financial Officer to pursue other opportunities. Cordy and its Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Caplette for his years of exceptional service, and wish him the best in his future endeavours.

Darrick Evong, ‎Cordy’s Chief Executive Officer, will carry out the role of Chief Financial Officer on an interim basis. Cordy will commence a search for a replacement Chief Financial Officer in the coming days. For further information please contact:

Darrick Evong, CEO

IR@cordy.ca

phone: (403) 262-7667Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CBJ Newsmakers