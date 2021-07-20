Corel Launches New Channel Program to Grow Partner Revenue

OTTAWA, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Corel today announces a new partner program designed to give its growing base of global channel partners new ways to attract customers, access additional revenue streams, and foster customer success. The updated program provides partners with invaluable resources and high profit margins while offering some of the industry’s most popular and widely recognized software brands, including CorelDRAW®, MindManager®, Parallels® and WinZip®.

“Partners are a critical part of Corel’s business, and this new program has been created specifically to allow our friends in the channel to gain new revenue streams and customers, all with the goal to accelerate their profitability and growth,” said Andrea Johnston, Corel’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Drawing on the strengths of our incredible people, flexible processes and amazing products, Corel is thrilled to work together with our partners to empower knowledge workers with the tools they need to stay productive and succeed in today’s new world of work.”

Current and new partners can now take advantage of Corel’s revamped partner program offering free enablement training; sales, marketing and technical tools and resources; collaborative joint-marketing initiatives; and access to Corel’s extensive customer and technical support resources. Key highlights include:

Partner Portal Access: Receive easy, 24/7 access to sales and marketing resources, including training and certifications (where applicable), sales and technical resources, as well as marketing collateral, blogs, case studies, data sheets and eBooks.

Sales Training: Access comprehensive training with on-demand self-paced training sessions, tutorial videos and webinars to foster the necessary skills to sell and support Corel's full product portfolio. Take advantage of optional sales and technical certification to enhance sales and product knowledge.

Deal Registration: Enhancing collaboration and protecting partner investment, Corel offers a fair, transparent deal-registration program that aims to protect solution providers who are actively engaged in a sales cycle.

Enhancing collaboration and protecting partner investment, Corel offers a fair, transparent deal-registration program that aims to protect solution providers who are actively engaged in a sales cycle. Pre-sales, Technical & Customer Support: The Corel team provides partners with support throughout the sales cycle, including joint customer calls, proof of concept (POC), trials and demos. Plus, technical and customer support resources are available in multiple languages to help partners reinforce their status as a trusted advisor to customers.

A new tiered program structure offers partners unique benefits customized for their business. All partner program members have access to all the valuable resources listed above to help grow revenue streams and gain new customers. Gold and Platinum partners receive additional resources, including a dedicated Channel Account Manager (CAM).

Silver Level: With entry-level membership in the partner program, Silver partners have access to a range of online tools and resources through our partner portal.

Gold Level: Partners who meet the Gold tier of technical and sales requirements benefit from access to NFR licenses, partner locator listing on Corel websites, a dedicated account manager and eligibility to request marketing development funds (MDF) for co-marketing opportunities.

Platinum Level: Achieving the highest partner membership available, Platinum partners commit to higher revenue objectives and have a history of selling Corel solutions. Building on Gold level benefits, Platinum partners can also participate in lead sharing and receive priority website listing on Corel branded websites.

Corel welcomes current and new partners to learn more and register for the new partner program at www.corel.com/partners. For more information about Corel and our products, please visit www.corel.com.

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry’s best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative tools to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. Our Parallels® solutions enable workers to use and access the applications and files they need across their favorite devices and preferred technology – whether local or remote. Cloud-based collaboration capabilities in CorelDRAW® and MindManager® streamline the sharing of ideas and connect team members no matter where they’re located. While WinZip® encryption, file management and compression solutions deliver secure file sharing across email, a network or the cloud.

