CorelDRAW Introduces Valuable Subscriber Updates & New CorelDRAW Technical Suite, Completing its 2021 Professional Graphics Lineup

CorelDRAW Graphics Suite subscribers get integrated access to Google Fonts library, dynamic asset management and collaboration workflow enhancements, enabling designers to maximize their creativity while remaining connected.

Latest version of CorelDRAW Technical Suite simplifies technical graphics workflows with advanced tools that accelerate productivity and deliver precise results.

OTTAWA, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Corel extends its CorelDRAW® 2021 professional product family with new subscriber-exclusive updates for CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2021 and unveils CorelDRAW Technical Suite 2021, the newest edition of its comprehensive software collection for high-impact technical design and documentation.

Whether they choose CorelDRAW® Graphics Suite or CorelDRAW® Technical Suite, subscribers can now enjoy a more flexible way to stay up to date with productivity-boosting dynamic asset management and collaboration workflow enhancements, additional fonts, creative templates and more to maximize their creative potential.

“Whether you’re at the office, at home or working remotely, the CorelDRAW 2021 product family includes robust suites that enable graphics pros to work how, when and where they want,” said John Falsetto, Senior Director of Products, Graphics and Productivity. “With new features, helpful content and support for the latest technologies, these new subscription-exclusive updates offer creative and technical graphics professionals maximum value and deliver on our commitment to provide everything they need for success.”

Available for CorelDRAW Graphics Suite and CorelDRAW Technical Suite, these new subscriber-exclusive updates include:

Work faster with dynamic asset management: Access and manage all assets from one central location and share symbols across teams. Easily sync updates to ensure you’re always working with the most current asset.

Access and manage all assets from one central location and share symbols across teams. Easily sync updates to ensure you’re always working with the most current asset. Work even better together with enhancements to collaboration workflows: An enhanced collaboration workflow makes working with colleagues and clients in a remote world more efficient than ever. Enjoy a streamlined sign-in process and performance enhancements for faster saving, opening and sharing of Cloud designs.

An enhanced collaboration workflow makes working with colleagues and clients in a remote world more efficient than ever. Enjoy a streamlined sign-in process and performance enhancements for faster saving, opening and sharing of Cloud designs. Boost your creativity with new time-saving typography tools: Create stunning typography faster than before with new integrated access to the Google Fonts library in Corel® Font Manager. Effortlessly browse, search and preview more than 1,000 font families from the Google Fonts library without having to install the fonts you wish to use.

Expanding beyond graphic design, CorelDRAW Technical Suite 2021 builds on the strengths of CorelDRAW to offer a full collection of powerful tools specifically for the creation of professional technical illustrations and visual documentation.

CorelDRAW Technical Suite 2021 offers exceptional control and precision for flawless technical documentation and design. From manufacturing and engineering to architecture and high tech, CorelDRAW Technical Suite 2021 is the ultimate hub for designing detailed technical illustrations, documentation, marketing and more with total control and incredible efficiency.

“Thanks to new timesaving tools and simplified workflows, CorelDRAW Technical Suite 2021 gives technical graphics pros everything they need to create exceptional designs,” said Klaus Vossen, Senior Product Manager, CorelDRAW. “Open everything from 2D and 3D source files to photos, documents and data. Produce, collaborate on and publish technical communications all with one comprehensive suite. Illustrators can boost their productivity and create intricate graphics or virtually any kind of technical visuals with total precision and control.”

CorelDRAW Technical Suite 2021 goes beyond the new subscriber-exclusive updates to also include the following new capabilities:

Experience a seamless transition from 3D design to illustration: Easily turn repurposed 3D engineering data into detailed technical illustrations with a new thread workflow that simplifies working with bolts imported from XVL Studio Corel Edition. The new 3-Point Thread tool accurately snaps to the sides of your bolt as you drag the thread along it, and the new Remove Border tool quickly removes redundant outer lines of the projected shape with one click.

Easily turn repurposed 3D engineering data into detailed technical illustrations with a new thread workflow that simplifies working with bolts imported from XVL Studio Corel Edition. The new 3-Point Thread tool accurately snaps to the sides of your bolt as you drag the thread along it, and the new Remove Border tool quickly removes redundant outer lines of the projected shape with one click. Work faster with a reimagined approach to technical illustration: A reconfigured Projected Axes docker brings commonly used technical drawing tools and settings to the forefront of your illustration workspace. Now there’s no need to switch between dockers or other UI controls to move objects on a plane and moving elements along the projected axis is more intuitive. A new Projection Shortcut makes projecting shapes in and out of parallel perspective instantaneous. Save time with new Projection Bookmarks and the ability to pin custom perspective settings on your illustration for easy use at a later time.

A reconfigured Projected Axes docker brings commonly used technical drawing tools and settings to the forefront of your illustration workspace. Now there’s no need to switch between dockers or other UI controls to move objects on a plane and moving elements along the projected axis is more intuitive. A new Projection Shortcut makes projecting shapes in and out of parallel perspective instantaneous. Save time with new Projection Bookmarks and the ability to pin custom perspective settings on your illustration for easy use at a later time. Create complete spare parts pages with impressive new functionality: Experience a series of noteworthy new features purpose-built to power discrete manufacturing workflows. Import .DES, .CDR, and spreadsheet files into Corel DESIGNER’s Sources docker to couple technical illustrations with specifications in tables. Working with linked assets is easier with the ability to sync changes to designs and data when the files are edited elsewhere. New support for interactive SVG files conveys parts information with even more clarity and makes it simple to publish fully interactive documentation online.

Experience a series of noteworthy new features purpose-built to power discrete manufacturing workflows. Import .DES, .CDR, and spreadsheet files into Corel DESIGNER’s Sources docker to couple technical illustrations with specifications in tables. Working with linked assets is easier with the ability to sync changes to designs and data when the files are edited elsewhere. New support for interactive SVG files conveys parts information with even more clarity and makes it simple to publish fully interactive documentation online. Transform technical designs into compelling marketing assets: Go beyond classical technical illustration with access to the latest CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2021 applications for professional image editing, page layout, font management and more.

Main Applications in CorelDRAW Technical Suite 2021:

Corel DESIGNER™ 2021: Precision illustration and technical design

CorelDRAW® 2021: Vector illustration and page layout

Corel PHOTO-PAINT™ 2021: Professional image editing

XVL Studio Corel Edition: 3D visualization and authoring

CorelDRAW.app™: File access, collaboration, and on-the-go illustration via web browser

CorelDRAW.app™ for iPad: Vector illustration and graphic design iPad app

PowerTRACE™: AI-powered bitmap-to-vector tracing

CAPTURE™: Screen capture tool

AfterShot™ 3 HDR: RAW photo editor

Extend the power of CorelDRAW Technical Suite 2021 with XVL Studio 3D CAD Corel Edition

Transform complex 3D CAD parts and assemblies into comprehensible visualizations with the XVL Studio 3D CAD Corel Edition add-on. Available as a separate purchase for CorelDRAW Technical Suite, this powerful 3D authoring software is packed with productivity and performance enhancements, as well as added file format support. Save time with a more efficient process for updating 3D-sourced illustrations in Corel DESIGNER, and experience more control over automated updates, thanks to enriched Auto Detection and Update functionality.

Availability and pricing

CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2021 is available on Windows 10 and Windows 11, macOS, web, iPad and mobile in English, German, Italian, French, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Dutch, Polish, Czech, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Turkish, Swedish and Japanese. Subscription is $249 USD / €349 / £299 per year. A perpetual license with included 1-year maintenance is available at the suggested retail price of $599 USD / €933 / £778. EUR and GBP prices include VAT.

CorelDRAW Technical Suite 2021 is available on Windows 10 and Windows 11 as an individual license in English, German, French and Japanese. Corporate licenses are also available in Spanish, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Czech, Polish, Russian, Dutch, Turkish, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese. (All licenses include XVL Studio Corel Edition in a choice of English, German, French or Japanese.) Subscription licenses are priced at $499 USD / £469 / €499 a year. Suggested retail price (SRP) for a full version perpetual license with included 1-year maintenance is $1,199 USD / £1,129 / €1,199. Perpetual license upgrading pricing with maintenance is also available. GBP and Euro prices include VAT.

Access to the newly included Google Fonts library integration, dynamic asset management features and collaboration workflow enhancements are exclusively available with a CorelDRAW Technical Suite subscription, a CorelDRAW Graphics Suite subscription or licensing with maintenance.

Enterprise clients can take advantage of volume licensing options and maintenance, which offer benefits including software deployment and virtualization support. For more info, visit www.coreldraw.com/business.

About Corel

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry’s best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications – including CorelDRAW®, MindManager®, Parallels® and WinZip® – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com.

©2021 Corel Corporation. All rights reserved. Corel, the Corel logo, the Corel Balloon logo, CorelDRAW, AfterShot, Capture, CorelDRAW.app, Corel DESIGNER, Corel PHOTO-PAINT, MindManager, PowerTRACE, and WinZip are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation in Canada, the U.S., and/or elsewhere. Parallels is a trademark or registered trademark of Parallels International GmbH in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. iPad, macOS and Mac are trademarks of Apple Inc. Google is a trademark of Google LLC. All other company, product and service names, logos, brands and any registered or unregistered trademarks mentioned are used for identification purposes only and remain the exclusive property of their respective owners. Use of any brands, names, logos or any other information, imagery or materials pertaining to a third party does not imply endorsement. We disclaim any proprietary interest in such third-party information, imagery, materials, marks and names of others. For all notices and information about patents, please visit www.corel.com/patent.

Media Contact

Ashley Ruess

PR Manager

ashley.ruess@corel.com

www.coreldraw.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d46faaba-2d87-45fa-a4a2-bbce53d2f712

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/51e33eaa-b2e1-4f61-b2f5-6c338fe1ccf7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d8c5348e-7b4b-4905-acec-2048ef27afc3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b3addacc-0f3b-49ae-a74f-4f5451b55117

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e1f7682-2374-40fe-b00e-74931c7fb185

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b070284-f81a-4b58-b5c4-1936382227a8



CBJ Newsmakers