Cority Launches Sustainability Cloud to Empower Organizations to Achieve Net-Zero Goals and Improve Sustainability and ESG Outcomes

Toronto, Canada, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cority, the global enterprise EHS software provider, today announced the availability of its new Sustainability Cloud. Purpose-built to provide organizations with a single source of truth and a 360° view of all sustainability and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) programs, Cority’s Sustainability Cloud ensures data is accurate, auditable, and ready to be leveraged for creating transparent sustainability reports and ESG disclosures.

Sustainability Cloud is the latest addition to the integrated CorityOne™ platform that spans the full spectrum of Environmental, Health, Safety, Quality, and Analytics capabilities to empower healthier, safer, smarter, and more sustainable outcomes. Unifying functionality from acquired responsible business management software specialist, WeSustain, into CorityOne enables organizations to centralize and aggregate data across the enterprise from a single platform – ensuring data integrity, consistency, and accurate outputs for comprehensive sustainability reports.

“From circular economy initiatives to carbon neutrality, sustainability performance and ESG ratings have never been more important throughout the supply chain,” said Michael Couture, Chief Product Officer, Cority. “Sustainability is a journey that starts with auditable data and transparent reporting you can trust. With Sustainability Cloud, we’re making that journey easier for our clients by providing a powerful solution to standardize and simplify data collection, inform decision-making, and measure and accurately report on the success of initiatives – so organizations can meet their sustainability and ESG targets, reduce carbon footprints, and empower better tomorrows.”

Sustainability Cloud is comprised of multiple solutions to empower organizations to achieve their sustainability goals, including:

Sustainability Performance – enables organizations to manage and measure initiatives, track progress toward goals, improve sustainability outcomes and create transparent, accurate reports for stakeholders.

Key capabilities include:

360° Program View – create, capture, and report on quantitative and qualitative sustainability metrics. Consolidate and track data with powerful, intuitive dashboards to create an informed sustainability strategy.



Carbon Management – calculate, collect, manage, and report reliably on relevant climate data including scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas emissions and overall corporate carbon footprint.



Streamlined Sustainability Reporting – run comprehensive, automated evaluations and analyses on aggregated sustainability data to prepare internal and external reports. Work with built-in standards including GRI, CDP, and the SDGs.

ESG Management – provides financial professionals with transparent, accurate data and visibility across the entire investment lifecycle from due diligence of funds and assets, portfolio management, and performance optimization up to the exit phase.

Key capabilities include:

Risk Management – create benchmarks and ratings to conduct comprehensive due diligence against investment targets that align with risk profiles. Proactively identify ESG risks through automated analyses and evaluation of portfolios, funds, and projects.



Evaluations and Reports – analyze and evaluate ESG-relevant data at the corporate, product, portfolio, or project level in real-time. Create scorecards to quickly visualize and compare asset ESG performance.



Meet Standards – align with international standards through integrated frameworks including the EU Taxonomy, GRI, SASB, SDGs, GRESB, PRI, and TCFD.



For more information on Sustainability Cloud, visit: https://www.cority.com/sustainability-cloud/



About Cority

Cority is the global enterprise EHS software provider creating industry-leading technology to empower those who transform the way the world works. For over 35 years, Cority has been powered by the spirit of innovation, deep domain expertise, and a commitment to integrity that enables higher levels of operational and sustainable performance with the most comprehensive, human-centered, and secure SaaS platform to help workers and businesses thrive in 100 countries around the world. The company enjoys the industry’s highest levels of client satisfaction and has received many awards for its strong employee culture and outstanding business performance. To learn more, visit www.cority.com.

