Corporate Stays is updating their cleaning and sanitization protocols to limit the spread of COVID-19

MONTREAL, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, we are living in unprecedented times. The current worldwide public health situation comes with many new challenges for everyone – companies are certainly no exception.

At Corporate Stays, we recognized our responsibility to offer guests a safe and clean, fully furnished home. The health and safety of our guests and team members continues to be our main priority during this ongoing situation.We want all our guests to feel secure in our suites and furnished apartments, therefore we are making every effort to enhance cleaning protocols ensuring you are welcomed in a safe and clean environment.Our Commitment to Our GuestsWe remain committed to offering you the best hospitality service, therefore, we have established a flexible cancellation policy. Self-isolation is a requirement for those returning from a trip or who are experiencing symptoms. Regardless of your situation, if you are in need of a safe place we can provide you with short term apartments.Corporate Stays is dedicating some of its apartments for self-isolation needs to those needing to self-quarantine.Book our apartments for self-quarantine for 14 days at a 50% discount. With safe keyless access and food delivery services, these fully furnished units offer full compliance with self-isolation requirements.Our cleaning protocols: Our team of professional cleaners already disinfects and sanitizes our suites using industry-approved products and will continue to do so upon checkout.

We have introduced additional disinfectants to our cleaning process.

These upgraded products are used to disinfect all our units with special attention to “high-touch” surfaces, including but not limited to; appliances, remote controls, telephones, furnishings, door handles, and all countertops.

Prior to every check-in, dishes and all cutlery have been washed on high temperatures in our dishwashers being the most effective way to ensure proper disinfection.

Our towels and linens have all been washed with special attention in mind.

We continue to actively encourage any sick employees to remain at home.

Should the need arise, we will inform all employees and guests immediately of any potentially ailing team member or guest within their respective building community.

We continue to further educate and encourage respiratory etiquette.

We continue to further encourage hourly hand washing hygiene.

With safe keyless access and food delivery services, our fully furnished units offer full compliance with self-isolation requirements.

As a preventive measure, these apartments will be blocked for a period of 72 hours after a guests’ departure to ensure full cleaning and disinfection.What to expect during your stay?We will provide you with 24/7 professional guest support – attending to your direct and evolving needs, concerns, and questions throughout your stay. We want to provide you with exceptional accommodations and service. Search for our short-term rentals in Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, and Ottawa and let us help make your stay the most pleasant experience during this especially challenging time.We take cleanliness and sanitization to heart. If you need a safe place to stay, Corporate Stays is here to help you.Corporate Stays

info@corproatestays.com

+1 (800) 213-6030 (Toll Free)

