Corporate Stays Unveils its New Building: Yoo in Panama City

Canadian Corporate Housing provider, ​Corporate​ ​Stays​ ​is​ ​proud​ ​to​ ​announce​ Yoo as the newest addition to its portfolio of signature buildings. Yoo Panama is a luxury two-tower residential complex consisting of condominiums with spectacular views of the sea and the city.

The building is located in the Balboa neighborhood, a trendy area where global modernity and local tradition intersect. The neighborhood is also known for consistently being on top of expat's lists on where to live in Panama City. The 56 story high rise tower features elegant interior designs, contemporary style, and was even awarded in the Interior Design Apartment category at the International Property Awards for the Americas, 2014.All Corporate Stays one-bedroom units are furnished by Casa Suarez and are available to rent as of October 2019.Following Corporate Stays value proposition to provide a home-like experience, guests will have access to the building high-end amenities such as three restaurants, a pool surrounded by day cabanas and a bar, spa and beauty salon (at an extra cost) as well as a fitness center."Yoo building is a unique construction in Panama City and already one of the most desirable. Corporate Stays decision to invest in it came from its unparalleled design and high level of services offered. The launch of Yoo enhances the goal of Corporate Stays to provide a home-like experience for global business travelers. Having our own furniture supplier, Casa Suarez, and a competent Operations team, facilitated the decision of our Signature Collection expanding within Panama." – Vladimir Suàrez, Chief Executive Officer at Corporate Stays.The company's ​unparalleled​ ​corporate rentals​ ​are​ ​supported​ ​by​ ​experienced ​property​ ​managers,​ ​and​ ​a​ ​24/7​ ​multilingual concierge​ ​team. Corporate Stays focuses on launching apartments in prime locations so that guests can have the best experience when staying with them. The apartments are furnished exclusively with Casa Suarez furniture and guests can rely on the Corporate Stays team throughout their stay, with the complimentary concierge service only a quick phone call away.About Corporate StaysFounded in 2008, Corporate Stays offers highly personalized corporate housing experiences for business travelers across the globe, including complimentary concierge and international guest support in their Signature Collection locations. A competent staff of expert corporate housing specialists and property partners work tirelessly to manage and maintain their variety of handpicked furnished apartments found across the globe, with acute attention to detail for each one. Every Corporate Stays location provides the highest tiers of comfort, amenities, and proximity, giving their guests a home-like experience.

Ali Yang

ali.yang@corporatestays.com

+ 1 514-742-5317





