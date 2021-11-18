Corporate Update: FuelPositive Releases Operational Costing Model and Timeline for Green Ammonia Production System

Affordability, Practicality and an Aggressive Timeline

Secure FuelPositive’s Place as a Green Ammonia Leader

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FuelPositive Corporation (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) (“FuelPositive” or the “Company”) is issuing the following update to share the status of the Company and its green ammonia technology. FuelPositive is a Canadian growth-stage technology company committed to providing commercially viable and sustainable clean agriculture, energy and chemical solutions to combat climate change. Its lead technology is a modular and scalable system for producing green ammonia for use across a broad spectrum of industries and applications.

“This has been an incredible year for us. In January, we became FuelPositive; in March, we signed the intellectual property acquisition deal for our green ammonia technology with Dr. Ibrahim Dincer and his team; in May, we formed our manufacturing partnership with National Compressed Air to build our prototype systems; in June we filed for our provisional patent and began to build our prototype production systems. Since then we have raised over CA$12 million, which will cover our costs to build a number of green ammonia production systems. We are on track to launch multiple “real world” demonstration pilot projects to showcase our technology throughout 2022. And – maybe the most important achievement of all – we have assembled a team of undisputed experts in their fields – from engineering and manufacturing to robotics and carbon credits,” said Ian Clifford, Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair of FuelPositive. “We are highly efficient, knowledgeable and experienced in every step we need to take along the way to commercialization. We can move much more quickly than our competitors and that is one of our great strengths!”

Critical to the commercialization of the Company’s flagship product – a modular, scalable and portable system for producing green ammonia – is a practical costing model and an aggressive timeline to be first to market. Both the costing model and the timeline will be presented in detail in a corporate update webinar being held today at 2:00 p.m. ET, providing stakeholders with an opportunity to ask questions of Chief Executive Officer Ian Clifford and Chief Operating Officer Nelson Leite.

You can register for the webinar below.

Date: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Register: Webinar Registration

Costing Model

Groups around the world are racing to make green ammonia a reality. While there are many parties working on it, attempts until now have been too expensive, putting them out of reach of end users. About 80% of traditional or “grey” ammonia, which is produced using fossil fuels, is used by the agriculture sector, primarily as fertilizer. For green ammonia to be embraced by farmers, it must be affordable. FuelPositive is targeting farming for its first demonstration pilot project.

For the purposes of this costing model, FuelPositive has worked from a case study based on a 1,800-acre farm in Manitoba, Canada, where the average price of grey ammonia in 2021 has been calculated at CA$900 per tonne. (The delivered cost of grey anhydrous ammonia to farmers in Manitoba, Canada doubled from CA$600 to over CA$1,200 per metric tonne in a period of six months this year! That averages at CA$900 per metric tonne delivered to the farm this year.)

The initial FuelPositive systems will produce up to 300 kilos (500 litres) of green anhydrous ammonia per day, which amounts to roughly 100 tonnes per year. This output is suitable for our model farm of 1,800 acres. Larger farms would simply add sufficient production capacity to meet their needs – easily done since FuelPositive’s green ammonia production units are modular, scalable and portable for precisely this purpose.

The cost of production (operating expenditure or OPEX) for the case study has been calculated by FuelPositive at approximately CA$560 per metric tonne (based on a hydrogen production efficiency rate of 65%), compared to the current average cost of CA$900 per metric tonne of grey ammonia. FuelPositive is forecasting under CA$500 per metric tonne for future systems as production efficiencies improve.

Electricity costs for the farm are estimated at CA$0.045 (4.5 cents) per kilowatt hour. This is based on the current cost of electricity paid in Manitoba, which has a carbon-free, sustainable electricity grid. The electricity cost represents the largest component of the overall cost of the green ammonia produced in the FuelPositive system.

This cost does not take into account any additional potential cost reductions related to carbon credits, which could reduce the cost by 50% or more, or the farmer’s own capacity to generate sustainable electricity for the FuelPositive system through solar or wind generation on site. Today the cost of solar power is at parity with the Manitoba grid, however the cost of renewables are predicted to continue to decline.

The key takeaways from this case study show that the FuelPositive system provides:

Stable, predictable and highly competitive cost of CA$560 per metric tonne, compared with grey anhydrous ammonia for which the average cost this year is CA$900 per metric tonne.

Independence from the wildly fluctuating supply chain that exists today for grey anhydrous ammonia.

On-site production and utilization of a truly sustainable, carbon-free and green form of anhydrous ammonia.

The potential for farmers to not only utilize their own source of green anhydrous ammonia as fertilizer, but to branch out further and have their own source of combustion fuel to replace fossil fuels in grain drying and internal combustion engine equipment, such as tractors and combines.

Timeline

“We have set an aggressive timeline. We are inspired, in part, by Tesla’s outstanding success with its approach to manufacturing and product development. With a product not quite as complex to manufacture or as regulated as an electric car, FuelPositive fully intends to follow Tesla’s lead and set a new standard for our industry,” said Nelson Leite, who has supplied Tesla in the past. “We are also applying aspects of the Toyota Production System (TPS), lean manufacturing principles, life cycle analysis and social responsibility policies, eliminating waste in pursuit of the most efficient and most sustainable methods of manufacturing.”

The diverse team at FuelPositive is developing multiple new technologies in parallel, and takes into account manufacturing and servicing considerations at the time of design and initial assembly. FuelPositive began to build its first full-sized prototype system in June, immediately after filing for its provisional patent on its unique reactor technology. The building of the second and third prototypes is scheduled to begin before the end of 2021, applying a batch-style approach to manufacturing.

By the end of March, 2022, the team will be validating the purity of the green ammonia produced by the first prototype system, as well as the OPEX numbers. Pre-orders will begin at that point. The first pilot system will be ready to deploy in the summer of 2022. The second and third systems will deploy later in 2022. We will also house one system in our facility for further development, monitoring and demonstration.

As batch sizes increase, we expect serial manufacturing (assembly line-style) will begin in 2023.

“What we hope people will take away from today’s Corporate Update is that FuelPositive has a unique green ammonia technology and approach that will fill a void where there is desperate need for clean agriculture and energy solutions – and that our product is affordable and practical and about to be available for “real world” applications in the very near future – well ahead of any other scalable and modular green ammonia technology that we are aware of. We also want people to know that as time goes by, we expect there will be cost reductions that will work to the advantage of our customers,” said Nelson Leite. “We are at a point now where we are comfortable with our forecasts. If we have any significant delays or changes, we will communicate that and explain what we are doing about it.”

“FuelPositive’s technology and approach makes producing green ammonia economical, and with room for significant continuous improvements as the cost reduction curve is realized and carbon credits and other potential incentives are incorporated. FuelPositive’s decentralized, in situ model turns the ammonia industry on its head, dramatically reducing the dependency on massive refineries and unreliable, wildly fluctuating supply chains. End users will make what they need, where they need it, with a steady cost and supply – and all of this without greenhouse gas emissions,” added Clifford.

The company's most recent corporate update, presented in September, can be found here .

