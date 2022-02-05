CORPORATE UPDATE ON ANNUAL FILINGS AND RESUMING OF TRADING

Vancouver, B.C., Feb. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — XRApplied Technologies Inc. (“XRA” or, the “Company”) is pleased to advise that trading of its common shares on the CSE will resume on Monday, February 7, 2022. The recent cease trade order has been rescinded, and all outstanding continuous disclosure documents have been filed by the Company, except for a Business Acquisition Report pertaining to its acquisition of XRApplied S.A.S. That document will be filed as soon as the auditors for XRApplied S.A.S. complete their review of the past two years of financial statements. The Company expects that to be completed in the coming weeks. Until then, the Company will remain on the BCSC’s “Issuers in Default” list, but still eligible to trade.

XRA is an immersive technology solutions provider that specializes in bringing cost-efficient AR/VR e-commerce applications to businesses large and small. We accomplish this through a suite of proprietary products and services (AR catalog, toy gamification, AR App e-commerce, AR/VR interactive games) that we bring to the masses via our exclusive XRA Marketing Platform.

